Naomi Executive Producer Ava DuVernay Calls Kyle Rittenhouse A “Murderer” After Five Not Guilty Verdicts

Naomi Executive Producer Ava DuVernay called Kyle Rittenhouse a murderer following a jury of Rittenhouse’s peers finding that Rittenhouse was not guilty of murder.

DuVernay made her comments on Twitter, where she wrote, “John Huber and Karen Bloom, parents of murderer #KyleRittenhouse’s victim Anthony Huber: the verdict ‘sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street.'”

DuVernay would also retweet critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi.

Kendi shared an article he wrote for The Atlantic titled “The Violent Defense of White Male Supremacy.” He prefaced the article writing, “Wrote it last year. Thinking about it now. #RittenhouseVerdict

He then shared a quote, “‘They are fighting to maintain white male supremacy. Which is to say, they are defending law and order. Defending their America—where white men can rule and brutalize without consequence.'”

DuVernay would also share a video, first shared by activist group LEAP (Law Enforcement Accountability Project) that implies that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. LEAP is run by DuVernay’s Array media company.

LEAP tweeted, “Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. #LEAPAction”

The video reads, “White supremacy is a delusion that violates human dignity. It cannot be tolerated by anyone who believes in dignity for all.”

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. #LEAPAction pic.twitter.com/cGJqGRu1J1 — LEAP (@LeapAction) November 19, 2021

DuVernay proceeded to quote the video, “‘White supremacy is a delusion that violates human dignity and cannot be tolerated by anyone who believes in dignity for all.’ –@LeapAction”

“White supremacy is a delusion that violates human dignity and cannot be tolerated by anyone who believes in dignity for all.” – @LeapAction pic.twitter.com/xiU9UfgBcg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 19, 2021

The LEAP organization went on to describe Rittenhouse as a murderer despite acknowledging he was found not guilty.

They tweeted, “Kyle went to Kenosha, Wisconsin the night in 2020 when he murdered two people and wounded another during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.”

The group continued, “The dismissal of charges against Kyle pushes forward the narrative that the right to bear arms under the pretense of protecting property or White lives in America is more justified than being unarmed and Black.”

Next, they wrote, “We’re disappointed with the judicial system that embodies the different ways white & Black killers are treated. This trial has also taken away attention from the fact that charges will not be pursued against Officer Rusten Sheskey who shot Mr. Blake 7 times leaving him paralyzed.”

Finally, they concluded, “Accountability should be pursued to the fullest extent. Whether it be police officers or citizens who believe in taking matters into their own hands, we believe there is no room for White Supremacy in our country.#LEAPAction”

DuVernay’s comments are not out of the ordinary for the director and producer. Back in June 2020, she threatened to discriminate against white men when hiring for films.

DuVernay responded to a number of white men, who responded to a job posting specifically looking for an editor based on their skin color.

The producer tweeted, “Everyone has a right to their opinion. And we – Black producers with hiring power – have the right to not hire those who diminish us. So, to the white men in this thread… if you don’t get that job you were up for, kindly remember… bias can go both ways. This is 2020 speaking.”

