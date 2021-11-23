Two Netflix Employees Withdraw Labor Complaints, One Resigns Following Dave Chappelle Protests

Two Netflix Employees Withdraw Labor Complaints, One Resigns Following Dave Chappelle Protests

In the wake of the vocal but widely self-embarrassing Netflix employee protests against their hosting of Dave Chappelle’s recent The Closer special, two of the streaming giant’s displeased transgender employees have withdrawn labor complaints previously filed in objection to the comedian’s stand-up routine, with one further announcing that they have resigned from the company.

The two employees revealed their respective retractions beginning on November 22nd, when software engineer Terra Field, who was reportedly one of the employees suspended for their attempt to make their accusations of transphobia against Chapelle heard by forcefully attending the streaming giant’s Quarterly Business Review (though she was later reinstated), took to her personal blog to inform the public, “I have resigned from Netflix as of 11/21/2021.”

“This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Field added. “I am going to take a month to rest, recover, and consider what I want to do next. I have been working full time since 2003 and I don’t think I’ve ever taken more than a week or two off at once other than for medical leave. Hopefully the time will allow me to remember the things I love and miss about this work.”

Aside from her unauthorized attendance of the aforementioned executive meeting, Field also came to widespread attention for a lengthy thread in which she accused Chappelle and his special of attacking “the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups.”

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about "offense". We are not offended 🧵 — Terra Field (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Next, on November 23rd, Laurie Burgess, the attorney representing both Field and B. Pagels-Minor, the employee who was reportedly fired for leaking “commercially sensitive information” regarding how much Netflix had paid for Chappelle’s The Closer and Sticks & Stones specials to Bloomberg, told NBC that “clients have resolved their differences with Netflix and will be voluntarily withdrawing their NLRB charge.”

Speaking to the news outlet, a Netflix spokesperson added that all parties “have resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on,” though they did not disclose what the terms of said resolution entailed.

However, despite the widely publicized walkout and internal attempts at protest, Chappelle has made it clear that he will not back down from his opinions.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the comedian said last month in response to the protests. “I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”

