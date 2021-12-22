Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Take a look.

Along with the new teaser trailer, Marvel Studios and Disney also released a new poster as well as a number of images from the film.

First up is the poster.

Next are the four new images they released.

The first shows Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in a brand new outfit. She also appears to be performing some kind of spell or ritual.

The second one shows Doctor Strange performing a spell as well.

The third shows another shot of Doctor Strange as he looks out into what appears to be an incoming storm cloud.

There also appears to be another character in the foreground, but it’s hard to identify them.

Finally, the last photo shows Doctor Strange, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

Marvel didn’t really reveal anything about the film’s plot.

They only teased, “Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”—a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.”

A previous synopsis for the film found on IMDB read, “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

A similar synopsis also appeared on the casting call website Backstage. It reads, “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.

What do you make of this new teaser trailer?

