The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Gets New Trailer, Key Visual

Everyone’s favorite outrage generating anime, The Rising of the Shield Hero, has officially received a new trailer and key visual for its upcoming second season.

Adapting the Spirit Tortoise story from the sixth volume of Aneko Yusagi’s original light novel series, The Rising of the Shield Hero second season will see Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo, and their allies set out to stop the Guardian Beast and its familiars from destroying the world.

Alongside the trailer, the series’ North American licensors, Crunchyroll-Funimation, released a new key visual showing the season’s protagonists standing in front of the massive Spirit Turtle.

Crunchyroll also announced that both MADKID and Chiai Fujikawa, who provided both of last season’s opening and ending themes, are returning to provide new intro and outro music.

MADKID’s Bring Back will open the show, while Fujikawa’s Yuzurenai will end each episode for the foreseeable future.

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s second season will also see the return of the series’ principal voice cast, including Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami Seto as Raphtalia, and Rina Hiaka as Filo, as well as the introduction of Kana Hanazawa (Chiaki Nanami, Danganronpa series) as the physical manifestation of the Spirit Tortoise’s soul, Ost Horai.

Also reprising their roles are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, Maaya Uchida as Melty, and Kikuko Inoue as Mirelia.

However, in the face of these numerous returns, season one director Takao Abo declined to be one of them.

As such, he will be replaced in the role by Masato Jinbo, whose portfolio includes such anime directorial work as ChäoS;Child, Senryuu Shoujo, and WataMote.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season is set to premiere sometime in April 2022.

What do you make of the series’ latest second season trailer? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

