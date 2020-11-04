New The Rising of The Shield Hero Image Shows Filo In Chains; Naofumi Takes Center Stage In Vol. 17 Cover

New The Rising of The Shield Hero Image Shows Filo In Chains; Naofumi Takes Center Stage In Vol. 17 Cover

A brand new color image was released in the latest Monthly Comic Flapper issue to promote the release of The Rising of The Shield Hero Vol. 17.

As shared by scooper, Manga Mogura, the image shows Filo in chains and crying.

Related: CBR Takes Issue With The Rising of the Shield Hero’s “Socially Contentious Undertones” and “Incel” Fanbase

Here’s a better look at the two panels showing Filo crying in distress with her left foot chained up.

Along with this image, Manga Mogura also shared the cover for the upcoming The Rising of the Shield Hero Vol. 17.

Related: Artsist OlchaS Shares Swimsuit Raphtalia Pinup From The Rising of the Shield Hero

As you can see below, the image puts Naofumi front and center. It also features Kizuna Kazayama and Rishia Ivyred.

The Rising of the Shield Hero: The Manga Companion Volume 17 will more than likely begin with Chapter 67 as Volume 16 ends with Chapter 66. It will continue the story of the New World Arc and the story originally published in Volume 8 of the Light Novel.

Related: Rising of the Shield Hero to Get 2nd and 3rd Seasons

Naofumi and company will be faced with new challenges as they traverse a new country and discover the world of Kizuna. Naofumi will have to use his business acumen, his wits, his battle prowess and more as he faces new monsters, encounters new political problems, and even a lack of funds.

An official description for Volume 17 has not yet been released.

What do you make of this new image from Vol. 17? What do you think about the cover?

(Visited 136 times, 39 visits today)