All Of Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV Content To Move To Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announced that all of Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV content will move to Crunchyroll.

In a blog post, Cunchyroll stated, “Funimation, which serves millions of anime fans in over 52 countries and 10 languages, will be unifying under the Crunchyroll brand. This move will include Funimation’s subsidiary, Wakanim, as well as Crunchyroll’s VRV to create one subscription service for our anime fans worldwide.”

Crunchyroll details that Funimation will only be adding “new episodes of continuing series, which means Funimation users will want to move to a Crunchyroll account as soon as possible.”

A press release clarifies, “All new series from the upcoming Spring season – the biggest on record to be announced soon – will stream only on Crunchyroll; Funimation will continue to add new episodes of current series.”

Crunchyroll CEO Colin Decker stated, “When we brought Funimation and Crunchyroll together last year, our top priority was to put fans first. Unifying all of our brands and services under the Crunchyroll brand globally enables us to offer more value than ever before as we combine subs, dubs, simulcasts, library, music, movies, manga—all into one subscription.”

He added, “The new Crunchyroll is the realization of a dream, and we are grateful to the creators of anime and the millions of fans who have joined us in making the community what it is today.”

As part of the press release, they revealed that Crunchyroll’s library is now over 40,000 sub and dub episodes with the company planning to add more daily in the coming weeks.

Crunchyroll pricing will be unchanged with the addition of Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV.

This announcement means there are dozens of new shows available to watch on Crunchyroll.

The full list of shows now added to Crunchyroll includes:

2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team (Sub and Dub)

Adachi and Shimamura (Sub and Dub)

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor (Dub)

Akudama Drive (Sub and Dub)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Sub and Dub)

Attack on Titan: Junior High (Sub and Dub)

BACK ARROW (Sub and Dub)

Black Clover Episodes 1-170 (Dub)

Blood Blockade Battlefront (Dub)

Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond (Dub)

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense (Sub and Dub)

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki (Sub and Dub)

Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement- (Sub and Dub)

By the Grace of the Gods (Sub and Dub)

Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious (Sub and Dub)

Charlotte (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Combatants Will Be Dispatched! (Sub and Dub)

Cowboy Bebop (Sub and Dub)

DARLING in the FRANXX (Dub)

Date A Live I (Dub)

Date A Live II (Dub)

Date A Live III (Dub)

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (Dub)

Demon Lord, Retry! (Sub and Dub)

Dr. STONE (Dub)

Dr. STONE Season 2 (Dub)

Dragon Goes House-Hunting (Sub and Dub)

Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Fire Force (Dub)

Fire Force Season 2 (Dub)

Fruits Basket (Dub)

Fruits Basket Season 2 (Dub)

Fruits Basket The Final Season (Dub)

Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! (Sub and Dub)

Goblin Slayer (Dub)

High School DxD (Dub)

High School DxD NEW (Dub)

High School DxD BorN (Dub)

High School DxD Hero (Dub)

Horimiya (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Hortensia SAGA (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? (Sub and Dub)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Dub)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega (Dub)

Hunter x Hunter Episodes 1-75 (Dub)

Hyouka (Sub and Dub)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 1 (Dub)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 (Sub and Dub)

Kemono Jihen (Sub and Dub)

Kingdom Season 1 (Sub and Dub)

Kingdom Season 2 (Sub and Dub)

Kingdom Season 3 (Sub and Dub)

Kiss Him, Not Me (Dub)

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear (Sub and Dub)

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan (Sub and Dub)

Log Horizon (Sub and Dub)

Log Horizon 2 (Sub and Dub)

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table (Sub and Dub)

MARS RED (Sub and Dub)

Megalobox (Dub)

Megalobox 2: Nomad (Sub and Dub)

Miss Caretaker of Sunohara-sou (Dub and Sub)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid (Dub)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S (Dub)

Moriarty the Patriot (Sub and Dub)

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 1 (Dub)

Muhyo & Roji’s Bureau of Supernatural Investigation (Sub and Dub)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Sub and Dub)

My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Dub)

My Hero Academia Season 1 (Dub)

My Hero Academia Season 2 (Dub)

My Hero Academia Season 3 (Dub)

My Hero Academia Season 4 (Dub)

My Hero Academia Season 5 (Dub)

Noragami (Dub)

Noragami Aragoto (Dub)

Otherside Picnic (Sub and Dub)

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Sub and Dub)

Plunderer (Sub and Dub)

Scar on the Praeter (Sub)

Scarlet Nexus (Sub)

SHADOWS HOUSE (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

SK8 the Infinity (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (Sub and Dub)

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Battle of Kimluck (Sub and Dub)

SSSS.DYNAZENON (Sub and Dub)

SUPER HXEROS (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies moved to a starter town? (Sub and Dub)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 (Dub)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 (Dub)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OADs (Dub)

The Day I Became a God (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

The Detective Is Already Dead (Dub)

The Duke of Death and His Maid (Sub and Dub)

The Dungeon of Black Company (Sub and Dub)

The Honor at Magic High School (Sub and Dub)

The Promised Neverland Season 1 (Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

The Promised Neverland Season 2 (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 1 (Dub)

The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 (Dub)

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Sub and Dub)

Tokyo Ghoul (Dub)

Tokyo Ghoul: Root A (Dub)

Tokyo Ghoul: re (Dub)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! (Sub and Dub)

Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina (Sub and Dub)

WONDER EGG PRIORITY (Sub and Dub | North America, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM only)

Yu Yu Hakusho Episodes 1-112 (Sub and Dub)

Yu Yu Hakusho OVAs (Sub)

Yuri!!! on ICE (Dub)

With this announcement, Cunchyroll is offering 60 days of Crunchyroll Premium for free to Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV subscribers. According to the blog post “subscribers will receive an email with their unique link to redeem.”

It’s unclear what will happen to Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV. Crunchyroll did not provide any details on when those services might be shuttered.

What do you make of Funimation, Wakanim, and VRV all combining under Crunchyroll?

