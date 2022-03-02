EA To Remove Russian Teams From FIFA 22 And NHL 22

Electronic Arts (EA) announced they will be removing multiple Russian teams from FIFA 22, NHL 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online.

In an announcement posted to Twitter, EA Sports FIFA stated, “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.”

They then added, “In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated processes to remove the Russian National Team and all Russian clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online.”

EA also noted, “We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.”

They concluded the statement, “We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

EA Sports NHL also announced they would be removing Russian and Belarusian teams from NHL 22.

They tweeted, “Following the IIHF’s suspension of all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions, we will be removing these teams from NHL 22 within the coming weeks.”

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and join the voices around the world calling for peace,” they added.

What do you make of this decision to remove Russian and Belarusian teams from these games?

