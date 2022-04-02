The Flash Test Screenings May Prove Henry Cavill Has Exited Superman And Is Replaced By Sasha Calle’s Supergirl

He helped kickstart the whole thing and maintains the cape is still his but none of that might matter anymore. Word from test screenings of The Flash is spelling bad news for Henry Cavill’s future as the one true Superman of the DC Extended Universe.

According to KC Walsh of The GWW, Cavill could be “done as Superman” although there is a silver lining as he notes “this could change” and only says it “appears” Cavill is finished.

Walsh doesn’t offer much in the way of context beyond that. It’s possible the report hints at a cameo by Cavill though Walsh didn’t mention one, and doesn’t say anything about how Sasha Calle fits into the equation as Supergirl.

Another report by Screengeek offers an answer and it’s not a favorable one for Cavill.

Says the exclusive, “According to our sources, newly cast Supergirl actress Sasha Calle is playing the Kara Danvers version of the character and will replace Superman actor Henry Cavill as the DCEU’s last survivor of Krypton.”

It adds, “In the new rebooted timeline, the Kryptonian villain Zod kills Cavill’s Superman as a baby.”

Besides apparently confirming rumors of a Zod cameo, Screengeek gleans from their sources Cavill is through and giving up the cape whether he wants to or not.

The site does stress, though, the plans for these characters aren’t clear and we should at least prepare for Flash to reboot the DCEU.

We’ve consistently heard this and that Michael Keaton will stay around as Batman to mentor Batgirl (Leslie Grace), while the focus on Superman shifts to Val-Zod in a Michael B. Jordan project and whatever J.J. Abrams is producing.

A certain merger might dictate how far these ideas get out the gate and if we really say so long to the Snyderverse as we know it – and Henry Cavill along with it.

Are you shocked by either of these scoops? How bad do you feel for Cavill and the future of DC in cinema? You’re welcome to sound off below.

