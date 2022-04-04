Rumor: Ubisoft Leak Reveals Plans To Announce New Prince Of Persia And Assassin’s Creed Games, Provide Update On Beyond Good And Evil 2, And More

According to a supposed leak of Ubisoft’s upcoming reveals, players can soon expect such updates as a new Prince of Persia game, a new Assassin’s Creed entry, and updates on the development of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

As revealed by industry insider and Xfire reporter Tom Henderson on March 21st, who allegedly spoke with “several sources with direct knowledge of Ubisoft’s plans,” the publisher is planning a “big games showcase.”

While this was originally intended to take place before the now-cancelled E3 2022 in order to avoid competition with other studio announcements, “recent world events” – likely the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine – reportedly put a halt to those plans.

Henderson noted that this event will see the unveiling of news regarding roughly 20 games, including updates on existing titles, trailers for brand new games, and even potential release windows.

These allegedly include the reveal of a public testing period for the frequently delayed Skull & Bones (April 2022 – March 2023), the release of a trailer for the James Cameron-franchise inspired Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (April 2022 – March 2023), and an update on The Division Heartland (April 2022 – March 2023, “likely mid-2022”).

Additionally, Ubisoft is reportedly set to announce a full sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising, the 2020 action-adventure game inspired by Greek mythology (and later Chinese mythology via DLC).

Originally rumored back in February via Bloomberg, Assassin’s Creed Rift, simply codenamed “Rift,” will also reportedly receive a proper revelal.

Planned as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla staring Basim, Rift soon expanded into it’s own game, but smaller in scope and more focused on stealth gameplay in order to help Ubisoft “fill its schedule.”

While Bloomberg initially proposed Rift could launch at the end of 2022 or 2023, Henderson claims that his sources informed him that a launch in the first half of 2023 is more likely, giving a proposed release window of Q4 2022 to Q2 2023.

The reason for this is due to the release of the previously rumored Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the supposed time-period hopping, live-service next mainline title in the series currently set for an alleged launch in 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.

Despite being harshly lambasted by gamers, Ghost Recon Frontline is still allegedly planned to go ahead, along with its usage of NFTs.

In fact, Ubisoft will allegedly “integrate them on a much bigger scale than anything previously,” despite the company’s prior NFT efforts only netting Ubisoft less than $700 a few weeks after they launched.

Nonetheless, while Ghost Recon Frontline’s release date is unknown, Henderson expects it to be the furthest out of Ubisoft’s three upcoming FPS titles.

To that end, XDefiant, revealed back in August 2021, will allegedly no longer be part of the Tom Clancy brand.

While still far from complete – the game is currently in QA with more applications for Insider Sessions opened in mid-March – Henderson believes the free-to-play title will launch at the end of 2022 or start of 2022.

four delays , has since been listed by its official Twitter account as “coming soon.”

Initially delayed due to poor reception of the game’s graphicsm, with subsequent delays likely caused by the lockdown orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson’s sources claim the game is still being developed, and that it needed to be “overhauled” following the aforementioned backlash.

However, when the game will be shown again is a mystery, as another Prince of Persia game will be released first.

Allegedly being developed by Ubisoft Montpellier, this new Prince of Persia title – seemingly a brand new game – takes “inspiration from Ori” and will be a 2.5D game.

This could mean a Metroidvania style game with a narrative focus, and possibly one that takes even further inspirations from the first two games in the series.

Previously leaked via datamining of The Crew 2 and allegedly originally planned as DLC for that game, “Project Orlando” is the rumored The Crew 3.

This new driving game will have a new engine and feature other unspecified overhauls of the game’s mechanics, though a release date is unknown even to Henderson.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, announced during E3 2021, continues the bizarre tactical crossover with a sequel and the promise of a “new take on the tactical genre.”

However, details are scant, with Henderson only being able to confirm that development was allegedly going well and that it would make its previously announced 2022 release window.

Roller Champions is another previously announced title (this time from E3 2019), but one officially set for a late Spring 2022 launch after it was quietly delayed via the game’s official DIscord

However, Henderson claims “in the next couple of months,” the game will announce a 2022 release date will be announced.

The game is also reportedly ready to launch, and the delay may merely have been to allow it to be announced during Ubisoft’s planned event – though Henderson admits the latter is speculation.

One surprising claim is that more information on Beyond Good and Evil 2 is apparently on the horizon.

Officially announced at E3 2016 – and teased well before that- we’ve seen very little of it outside of cinematic trailers and a single gameplay trailer in 2018.

November 2021 that the project was not only suffering from a lack of creative direction, but also struggling to fit with Ubisoft’s vision with the series’ future.

Though Henderson did note at the time he could not corroborate the claims, rumors that the game has been cancelled seem to be false, as Ubisoft have allegedly invested so much time and resources in it that they’re not willing to chalk it up to sunk costs.

Even so, Henderson states news shouldn’t be expected any time soon.

rumored then announced Splinter Cell remake was also elaborated upon.

While allegedly still early in production, Henderson said we shouldn’t expect it until 2024 – or even 2025 – at the latest.

As such, a CGI trailer is Henderson’s best bet for new content anytime soon, as any such media may have the secondary-achievement of helping attract more developers to the project if needed.

Ubisoft’s mobile efforts were also detailed. The Division Mobile is the next mobile title Henderson expects Ubisoft to market, following a previously released road map that would peg the mobile title after The Division Heartland and the next The Division 2 DLC.

Even so, other mobile titles may also be Ubisoft’s next promotional focus. Henderson had heard claims of an Assassin’s Creed and a South Park mobile games, and Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted in February 2021, “As per the listing from last year. Tencent and Ubisoft are working on an Assassin’s Creed mobile game built on Unreal Engine 4 for mobile first.”

Finally, Assassin’s Creed VR, Splinter Cell VR, Settlers, Rocksmith+, and Just Dance 2023 are all allegedly expected to be announced soon (though the last is hardly news given the series’ yearly release schdule).

The reveal of the two VR titles is also expected to coincide with the recent PlayStation VR2 announcement, which could be announced at a naer-future Sony of Ubisoft event.

