After Amber Heard Fires Her PR Team, Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Claims Heard Punched The Actor In The Face

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard Travis McGivern testified in a Fairfax County, Virginia court that Aquaman actress Amber Heard punched Johnny Depp in the face back in 2015.

Beginning his testimony, McGivern identified himself as a security professional for over 16 years and that he ‘s worked for Depp for over nine years.

When asked to identify how he would describe the interactions between Depp and Heard, McGivern answered, “It would depend. Sometimes they were super loving, super happy and then the next they could be arguing and…”

He continued, “Initially, when we first, when I first started working down at the lofts, things were cool more than moving forward. Things got a little more volatile, the longer they were there.”

McGivern went on to detail that Depp and Heard began fighting almost every other night after the two returned from Australia. “I would say nightly, but every other night. Several times a week there would be arguments.”

He then detailed that the arguments were primarily verbal with “Mr. Depp wanting to get out of there.” He added, “Lots of name-calling, lots of F-bombs, a lot of you know…”

McGivern elaborated, “It was typically Ms. Heard directing her feelings toward Mr. Deep.”

When asked to provide specifics he revealed, “There were times when Ms. Heard called him a ‘f***ing dead beat dad,’ if I can say that, I apologize to the court. ‘F***ing washed up. F***ing c**.’ You name it, she spewed it.”

Later in his testimony, McGivern detailed one incident where he arrived at Depp and Heard’s penthouse following an argument, where he attempted to extricate Depp from the argument where the two had been yelling at each other.

He said, “The argument continued. There were moments of kind of normal conversation, peaceful conversation, but then there were also moments of yelling and anger from both of them. At some point I witnessed Ms. Heard throw a Red Bull can.”

After providing details on how the penthouse was designed, he reiterated, “I saw Ms. Heard throw a Red Bull can from her position that struck Mr. Depp in the back.”

The argument would continue with both of them hurling insults at each other according to McGivern. He then detailed Heard began throwing more objects at Depp saying, “At one point Ms. Heard threw something else either a purse or some sort of bag that she had up there. I was able to knock it away so it didn’t hit him. At one point she spit at him. And just a lot of verbal vitriol from both of them.”

McGivern then revealed that after Heard exited the building, Mr. Depp decided to “rearrange [Heard’s] closet for her. Threw down probably every rack of clothing and shoes. Threw one, at least one, down the stairs. Yeah. He was upset.”

Both Heard and her sister Whitney returned to the building where McGivern detailed he decided to remove Depp from the building and as he was in the process of doing so Heard struck Depp.

He explained, “I felt it was time to get Mr. Depp out of the situation. So I stepped in between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp telling Mr. Depp that we were leaving and it wasn’t up to him anymore.”

“At that point, out of the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face.”

When asked whose fist it was, he answered, “That was Ms. Heard’s fist. Amber Heard’s fist.”

McGivern would eventually detail what Depp’s response was saying, “The initial look on his face kind of mirrored mine. Kind of a look of shock. Like, ‘What just happened? Where’d that come from?’ At that point, I wasn’t going to let Mr. Depp get hit anymore so I moved him down the last flight of stairs to the lower level and told him we’re leaving. Like it wasn’t up to him anymore. Just for his safety.

“Again, I had let him get hit by a Red Bull can, I let him get punched. My job is to ensure the safety and well-being of my clients, and I felt that I hadn’t done that. So, it was my time to do my job and get him out of there,” he declared.

McGivern did detail that Depp blamed him for getting punched by Heard recalling, “Mr. Depp was not pleased with me, naturally. He went into the bathroom for a couple of minutes. Ms. Lloyd talked to him and they came out and they agreed it was time to leave.”

“So as we were leaving the front door, Mr. Depp got right in my face, he was wearing sunglasses, maybe not sunglasses, he was wearing glasses, pulled them down, pointed to the left side of his face and told me, ‘That’s your fault.’ And I agreed. And then we proceeded to the vehicle and we left the lot,” he testified.

When asked to describe what he saw on Depp’s face, he detailed, “There was already a nice little shiner. Definitely swollen and red. It wasn’t black and blue yet. It was definitely swollen and red.”

McGivern’s testimony mirrors the testimony he provided in the United Kingdom saying, “At some point approximately 30 to 45 minutes after my arrival, Ms Heard threw a full can of Red Bull that hit Mr Depp in his back.”

He further testified, “Ms Heard also tried to throw her purse at Mr Depp, but I deflected it mid-air. Approximately 10 minutes before we left, I witnessed Ms Heard punch Mr Depp in the eye with a closed fist.”

Heard previously admitted to striking Johnny Depp in leaked audio tapes that were obtained by The Daily Mail back in January 2020 and have subsequently been aired in the Fairfax County, Virginia court room.

In the clip, Heard is heard saying, “I didn’t punch you by the way. I’m sorry that I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you. I was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

McGivern’s testimony comes after the New York Post reported over the weekend that Heard fired her PR team, Precision Strategies, “after getting frustrated with the press she’s received since her bombshell defamation trial kick off last month.”

A source told the New York Post, “She doesn’t like bad headlines.” Another detailed that she is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

NBC News reports Heard has now hired Shane Communications.

YouTuber That Umbrella Guy reacted to Heard firing PR team saying that her story “is being told effectively, by the way, just not being told from your narrative.”

The YouTuber further added, “These PR teams, and this isn’t the first one that she’s fired by the way, but they’ve been doing anything they can short of illegal to try and bias the media and the public toward JD. They’ve been hitting up the media saying, ‘Here you go. We’ve got something for you.'”

He went on to show an example of an email one of Heard’s PR teams allegedly sent a media outlet regarding a witness testimony during the UK trial.

What do you make of McGivern's testimony? What do you make of Heard firing her PR team?

