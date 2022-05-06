Early Audience Scores Are Here For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Early Audience Scores Are Here For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Marvel Studios’ latest film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally arrived in theaters and moviegoers are sharing their reactions to the films.

Rotten Tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes the film currently has a stout 89% Audience Score looking at the site’s Verified Audience. Moviegoers gave the film an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

Looking at the All Audience score, the score drops to 82% with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.

RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Defends Scarlet Witch’s Depraved Actions In WandaVision, Promises Growth In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Here’s what some of the Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers are saying:

Michael P gives the movie 5 stars. He writes, “It was worth the wait. Right from the beginning it has you on the edge of your seat. There are a lot of those moments that take your breath away for a second and a couple of parts where the whole crowd gave a round of applause. Can’t wait to see what happens next in the MCU.”

Christopher M gives the film 3.5 stars. He writes, “Had highs and lows. Took a little bit to get started but eventually found some footing. It’s darker than other Marvel movies which was new and refreshing. 7/10”

Chris M gives the film 3 stars. He says, “Confusing. Characters seemed all powerful and then they died.”

Hated This Movie gave the movie a 1 star rating. He wrote, “This was dark and sinister. This content is not for little kids, so many dark messages. Going down the tubes after Stan Lee!”

Rodney Roberts gave the film a half star. He wrote, “A mess. Terrible script. Extremely rushed plot. And Netflix level CGI. Really can’t believe this was a marvel film. Only good thing about this movie was Scarlet witch making people put respect on her name. 4/10”

Tracy D gave the film a perfect 5 star rating. Tracy wrote, “It was a different experience for the MCU. Definitely a shocking movie. I enjoyed it. This experience could change future movies to come.”

RELATED: Appearance Of Anti-Communist Newspaper The Epoch Times In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Sparks Outrage In China

Gabriel gave the film 2.5 stars. Gabriel wrote, “Too much hype was not good as promoted to be and beginning graphics not good.”

Tj Stukes gave the movie a perfect 5 star rating. Tj wrote, “absolutely loved how it didn’t feel like a typical MCU film! it was borderline scary and I think that’s what was needed! loved it can’t wait to see what unfolds!”

Alejandrina gave the film a 3 star rating. She wrote, “It was okay! Not much going on for the plot it kinda just jumped right into the action and then the resolution was very underwhelming. The cameos came and went fast, the attempt at humor was more comical then the jokes themselves, and the Dr. Stranger’s attempts to heart to heart with himself didn’t really fit with what was going on. Overall it wasn’t a bad movie, but marvel could have and has done better.”

IMDb

On IMDb the film currently has a weighted average of 7.6 out of 10 from 33,983 users. The arithmetic mean is 7.7 and the median is 8.

Looking at the demographic data there does not appear to be any discrepancies across the board. Females have given the film a marginally higher rating across all ranges, but that’s the only piece that really sticks out.

RELATED: New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Featurette Exposes One Of Kevin Feige’s Biggest Lies

Here’s what users are saying:

cricketbat gives the film a 6 out of 10. The user writes, “Sam Raimi definitely put a splash of horror in this action film. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is darker & more violent than any previous MCU movie, which could be considered a strength. However, I felt like there was not enough multiverse and maybe too much madness. Despite the entertaining visuals, the plot is fairly chaotic, and the acting & dialogue are inconsistent. This movie is an entertaining ride, but it’s a little too messy to stand on its own.”

Vimukthi7 gives the film a 6 out of 10 as well. The user says, “The overall pacing is relentless and the sequel shows its hand a lot earlier than you’d expect. There’s been endless speculation from fans about the villain, which i won’t spoil here, but it’s revealed surprisingly quickly. You can’t help that feel somewhere in the multiverse, there’s a better version of this movie that exists.”

robmonroe-79219 gives the film a 5 out of 10. He writes, “I don’t know, man. The movie felt like a 126 minutes long teaser for… something. They should’ve let Sam Raimi do his thing and release the actual cut of the film. Raimi himself said his version was around 160 minutes, which is necessary for a movie of this scope. This is why I think the MCU should’ve hit the brakes after Avengers: Endgame. I know it was a bit disappointing, but was an ending nonetheless. Not every single Marvel comic book out there has be filmed.”

MrLucasWarHero gives the movie an 8 out of 10. He writes, “While this film has a more grim tone than its predecessors it’s still a Marvel film at heart. Of course it would take Sam Raimi to find the perfect blend of comic-book-movie, horror, fantasy and slapstick. He might be working with a massive budget now, but the man stays true to his roots and sticking with what he knows pays off. The pacing may seem disjointed or fragmented at times, but I feel that only reflects the complex nature of the multiverse within the film. Maybe it’s not like other groundbreaking MCU films, but ultimately this is an entertaining feature.”

Andrewchristianjr gives the movie a 9 out of 10. He writes, “Sam Raimi brought a new tone to the MCU, and it felt so different and good. It was handled so differently from all the other MCU movies but felt through and through like a really good comic book adaptation. It is so unique, weird, scary, and gory that it’s one of the best MCU movies, in my opinion. What I do think could have been better was the run time. It could have given us more time to breathe and process what happened between scenes. But overall, this movie was such an experience!”

Cserhbc gives the movie a 5 out of 10. The user states, “No character development, weak plot and cheesy dialogue. A big disappointment overall. They did Scarlet Witch dirty when the arch had so much potential. Her motives were just not convincing. The whole story is overdone and Marvel could have done something much more unique. Trash.”

RELATED: New Report Claims Disney Refuses To Edit 12 Second Gay Scene From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness For Saudi Arabian Audiences

NicolasTheWolf gives the film an 8 out of 10. He writes, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is so diffrent from any other MCU project before. You can see Sam Raimi’s handwriting all over the film. I like that Marvel dares to show more brutal things in the last projects. Now with Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight. It was a very refreshing new style of Marvel film, I really enjoyed it.”

Aaronvsamuel gives the movie a 6 out of 10. He writes, “Great visuals and acting from the cast but can’t say I’m not disappointed. They tried bringing in so many characters to make future movies connect but by doing that the whole thing turned messy.”

Jacquelinesandra-34671 gives the film a 4 out of 10. She writes, “I can’t believe I am writing a bad Marvel review but I can’t lie, this movie was really disappointing. A couple of surprises but I was expecting way more after watching No way home…. Didn’t mind the horror side of the story, actually made me laugh. As for the music , I am a huge fan of Danny Elfman but even the music was bad. I won’t watch this one again. Marvel we are used to greatness please don’t do that again!”

Metacritic

On Metacritic the film has a User Score of 6.4 from 55 ratings. There are 32 positive ratings, 8 mixed ratings, and 15 negative ones.

Here’s what moviegoers are saying on Metacritic:

Jortigo gives the film a 6 out of 10. The user writes, “Multiverse of Madness is an entertaining movie, but at the same time disappointing, I think they did well in terms of developing the stories of Wanda and Strange but failed to close the arc of the villain, Sam Raimi as director is a good choice, the script is too chaotic, the cameos are good, the third act is weak because they wasted the Scarlet Witch with that ambiguous ending.”

Ascended333 gives the film a 4 out of 10. “why the trailer feels more suspenseful then the actual movie, it feels so anticlimactic missing too much background info. honest opinion,” the user stated.

Rahull gave the movie a 6 out of 10. He wrote, “Such potential in cast and plot, ruined it. Loved the first one this one was a bit cringe.”

RELATED: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Merchandise Leak Reveals The One-Eyed Monster’s Name And It’s Not Who You Think

MattyIce34 gave the film an 8 out of 10. He wrote, “Maybe not as many cameos as we were led to believe, but this was a real fun trip. Great to see a distinct direction style in an MCU film for once, and Sam Raimi’s style at that!”

Zacwillems gives the movie a 3 out of 10. He writes, “Cringey, campy and cheesy. It’s a movie that is hard to take seriously. The dialogue and the way it’s delivered especially when trying to take itself seriously is laughable. The visual effects can be cool but are usually over the top and something from a Percy Jackson movie. Maybe it’s time the MCU takes a break to find some originality and get away from the campy cash grab.”

Panchogul gave the film a 0. The user said, “These movies are starting to get old and predictable. I did not enjoyed this enough like the past tons of films and they’re way too overrated. The MCU needs a break and I need a break either.”

Coltblake9501 gave the film a perfect 10 out of 10. The user said, “Loved this movie and where it takes the marvel universe! The cameos are also a great callback to last movies. They also set up possible future movies.”

Enmer gave the film a 3. He wrote, “I don’t believe that no one noticed such a bad pace of the story, maybe the problem is that the focus group is scared at every moment of violence, they tried to drama but in superhero films it looks just ridiculous. a lot of unnecessary references that only work for the fans, because of which they will definitely jump for happiness, but for the plot the significance is zero.”

Peuleite gave the film a 3 out of 10. The user stated, “Not a good movie, in fact it was bad. The assassination of the character wanda was done really bad, especially coming from wandavision. The jokes in the movie were many times out of place, the action fight scenes were fast and non impressive, and some were down right cringe to watch, like the music one, so out of place that took me away from enjoying the movie.”

What do you make of these user reviews and scores? Have you seen the film already? What did you think of it?

NEXT: Critic Reviews Roll In For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Following World Premiere