The Embracer Group Reveals Lifetime Sales Of Tomb Raider And Deus Ex Franchises

The Embracer Group have revealed, thanks to their recent acquisitions, the lifetime sales of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex series.

The data comes via a video by the Embracer Group, highlighting the positives of their recent acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, and Square Enix Montréal.

Amid various accolades for the newly acquired IPs, the Embracer Group revealed the lifetime sales of AAA titles in the Tomb Raider franchise (13:22), is 88 million. 38 million of those came from the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy from 2013 onwards.

They also revealed (as of December 2021) that there were over 53 million paid mobile downloads.

Lara Croft: Relic Run is free to play (and noted as garnering 50 million downloads by Crystal Dynamics Studio Head Scot Amos), this would leave Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft: GO as the games in question.

As of January of this year, the franchise has also amassed an average Metacritic rating of 81%, and 4.6 on the App Store.

“This is a storied, global franchise,” Amos praised. “But this is just looking at the games.”

“We still have an entire trans-media world out there, known for films, [a] new series coming, comics, and looking at what the possibilities are for this franchise- I tell ya the best is yet to come,” Amos teased.

Deux Ex was the next franchise to have its statistics unveiled (18:27). While strictly speaking about the Deus Ex games since 2011 (Human Revolution and Mankind Divided) AAA units sold over 12 million copies.

Deux Ex: The Fall and Deus Ex: GO both saw 2 million paid mobile downloads. The series overall has an average Metascore of 83%, and 4.4 on the App Store.

At the time of the acquisition, the Embracer Group announced it brought “a compelling pipeline of new installments from beloved franchises and original IPs, including a new Tomb Raider game.”

The company also saw “an opportunity to invest in these franchises [Tomb Raider and Deus Ex], as well as the additional acquired IPs such as Legacy of Kain, Thief, and other original franchises.”

