Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith Physically Assaulting Chris Rock At The Oscars, Hopes That “These Two Intelligent, Capable Men Have An Opportunity To Heal”

A whole two months after Will Smith physically assaulted Chris Rock on the stage at the Academy Awards, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the controversy, hoping that both men “have an opportunity to heal.”

In a recent episode of her Red Table Talk show, Pinkett Smith talked about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss and affects millions of people, and how the shameful altercation at the Oscars has led to other’s reaching out to her and sharing their own experience with this particular disorder.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” revealed Pinkett Smith before she took the opportunity to “give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition.”

At the Oscars, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, making a reference to Ridley Scott’s G.I. Jane film, wherein Demi Moore’s character shaves her head as she joins a special operations team akin to the Navy Seals.

“Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” joked Rock on the stage, without realising that Pinkett Smith had taken offence at his remark, which prompted Will Smith’s knee-jerk reaction to walk on stage and assault the comedian.

“Oh wow,” was Rock’s response to Smith’s shameful reaction, adding, “Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”

Unwilling to let go of the situation, Smith, now back at his seat, yelled, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

The comedian then explained, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” to which the actor replied with, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!” in a fairly more threatening manner.

Specifically addressing the altercation between her husband and Chris Rock, Pinkett Smith declared that she hopes both men manage to patch things up in the future.

“About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile,” she said. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

Pinkett Smith went on, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Smith had already issued an apology for his behaviour at the Oscars, denouncing “violence in all of its forms” and describing his embarrassing reaction as “unacceptable and inexcusable” before specifically addressing Rock.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Conversely, the comedian has also brought up his altercation with Smith at the Oscars, making light of the situation during a stand up show at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, declaring, “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that s—t. And it will be serious and funny.”

Further, Rock has reportedly opted to not press charges against Smith. Oscars producer Will Packer recalled Los Angeles Police Department officials using the word “battery” to describe the actor’s actions against the comedian.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment. [LAPD] said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him,” Packer disclosed.

The Oscars producer elaborated, “They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no.”

Packer’s statement agrees with The Guardian senior editor Lois Beckett’s, who reported that “[Los Angeles Police Department] investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program.”

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” Beckett’s social media post concluded.

