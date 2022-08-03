Latest She-Hulk Clip Further Mocks The Hulk, Sees Bruce Dismiss His Own Powers As Complete “Downsides”

Latest She-Hulk Clip Further Mocks The Hulk, Sees Bruce Dismiss His Own Powers As Complete “Downsides”

A new clip for Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has provided further evidence that the upcoming Disney Plus series intends to introduce the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Jade Giantess by way of tearing down Bruce Banner.

RELATED: She-Hulk Disney Plus Series To Remove Bruce Banner’s Role In Jennifer Walters’ Origin, Depict Her As Being The Better Hulk

Released on August 1st and not so subtly titled ‘Nailing It’, the new preview opens with Jen showing-off her immediate handle on her newfound powers to her cousin.

First, she meets his attempt to teach her yoga as a tool to help control her Hulk-side with a visual display of the fact that though he has had years of experience with “the other guy”, she already has a better sense of control over her powers than he has over his own – much to his visible jealousy.

Then, after Bruce provides an example of his ‘Ground Pound’ technique by causing the ground to crack with just a single punch, Jen responds with a strike of her own, which despite being thrown with far less effort has the much more impressive result of dislodging rocks from the surrounding cliffs and sending a shockwave into the forest behind them.

Shrugging her shoulders, she then quips to Bruce, “Hmm, it’s easy.”

RELATED: After Ms. Marvel’s Abysmal Viewership, Marvel Desperately Begs For People To Watch She-Hulk By Promising “A Lot Of Cameos”

Allowing his jealousy towards his fledgling counterpart’s superior grasp on their now-shared abilities to get the best of him, the Avenger responds by pushing her off the cliff, decrying her as a “little punk!” as she falls to the ground below.

(Curiously, this clip cuts the ‘Jen-flipping-Bruce-the-middle-finger-as-she-falls’ joke seen in the series’ most recent trailer.)

Jumping back up, Jen proceeds to criticize her cousin’s teaching methods, dismissively asking, “So, I’m clearly nailing it at all of these things. When am I ever going to use these things as a lawyer?”

“Jen, when you have powers like this,” Bruce calmly explains, “it’s like putting a target on your back, and the backs of all people you care about.”

RELATED: Marvel’s She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Responds To Criticism Of Her Live-Action Titania “I Accept Every Ounce Of Shade Here”

“Oh, cool, yet another way my life is ruined,” replies Jen. “Thanks, Bruce!”

Taking note of her frustration with her new life circumstances, Bruce then attempts to extend an olive branch to his cousin by admitting, “All right, all I’ve been doing is showing you the downsides of being a Hulk, but there are a few upsides”.

Following a quick cut, the Hulk is next seen standing behind a bar and mixing alcoholic drinks, proudly informing Jen that one such upside to being a Hulk was how “our bodies metabolize alcohol at an incredibly fast rate.”

“Which means that we can drink so much and not get drunk,” he boasts. “All buzz, no barf.”

As the clip draws to a close, Jen can be seen giving Bruce an enthusiastic nod and acknowledging, “That’s good.”

RELATED RUMOR: Marvel’s Disney Plus She-Hulk Series Reportedly “Not Shaping Up To Be Very Good”

It should be noted that, given the Hulk’s brief explanation in this very clip that her having powers poses an inherent danger to both herself and those around her, it appears the two have not yet had any sort of deep discussion regarding the actual difficulties with being a Hulk at this point in their island training retreat.

Rather, as evidenced by previous teasers, trailers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes, Bruce has seemingly dedicated most of their time together in helping her understand her physical gifts, such as her super strength and agility.

As such, Bruce’s above admission appears to imply that he considers the good he was able to do thanks to those very same aspects of their powers, including stopping Loki’s invasion of Earth and preventing Fenrir’s massacre of the Asgardian peoples – not to mention how they allowed him to survive using the Nano Gauntlet to snap half of the universe’s living population back into existence – as nothing more than notable “downsides” to his life.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney Plus on August 17th.

NEXT: The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 Was An Utter Disaster And There’s A Reason Kevin Feige Killed It At San Diego Comic-Con