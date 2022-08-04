‘Batgirl’ Directors Issue Response Following The Film’s Sudden Cancellation: “We Are Saddened And Shocked By The News”

In the wake of an impromptu cancellation by Warner Bros. Discovery, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah sent out a joint statement in reaction to the fact their film will no longer be released.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” the statement began in an Instagram post via El Arbi’s account.

It continues, “As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves.” Possibly with the Snyder Cut in mind, they add, “Maybe one day they [WBD] will.”

The duo then praised their cast and crew for their “tremendous job” and hard work bringing “Batgirl to life.” They continue, “We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, [and] Rebecca Front.”

El Arbi and Fallah also especially thanked “the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity.”

The directing duo concluded their statement by expressing their collective Batman fandom. “In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life.”

Batgirl was cancelled in the dark of the night and won’t get a release on HBO Max or in theaters. The reason given by an inside source was the film was so poorly received at a test screening that the studio decided to shelf it and “eat” the $70 million budget — which may actually be closer to $100 million.

It’s also been reported audiences were confused by the presence of Michael Keaton’s Batman, and his future in the DCEU is thought to be up in the air. The same can be said for Sasha Calle’s rumored Supergirl solo movie and Static Shock.

Fears for the upcoming slate extend to Blue Beetle, which just wrapped filming and is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max like Batgirl. Moreover, even the fate of the streaming service itself is believed to be in question.

