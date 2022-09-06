As previously reported, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has apparently found his replacement for Walter Hamada at DC Films, and it is film producer Dan Lin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Lin is in talks to take over the post of Hamada, who will “transition out of the role” when his contract expires in October, and the former will report directly to Zaslav. This means he will go over the heads of other executives in the hierarchy. They include Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, HBO/HBO Max chief Casey Bloys, and WB TV chair Channing Dungey.

Thus, Lin would have the keys to the kingdom of Batman, Superman, and the Justice League in a way few had in the past – putting him on par with Kevin Feige over at Marvel, the way Zaslav wants.

It’s also said that “Lin’s name appeared late in the game” behind the likes of Emma Watts, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, Sean Bailey, and Greg Berlanti but he has an advocate in Warner’s new consultant Alan Horn, whom Lin worked under at WB in the late 2000s when Horn was president and COO of the studio.

Lin worked his way from junior executive to senior VP of production and oversaw films such as The Departed, 10,000 BC, and the failed Justice League Mortal project directed by George Miller.

Since then, he became revered and reliable as a producer on the Lego movies, Robert Downey, Jr.’s, Sherlock Holmes films, IT, the live-action Aladdin, and Godzilla vs. Kong. He certainly has the credentials, and should bring a set of fresh eyes to the DCEU.

If nothing else, it doesn’t seem like Lin will perform a hard reset as many actors – including Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck – are expected to return to the roles they had under Zack Snyder before Lin fully takes on his responsibilities. So, the future is secure for the Snyderverse, and all will be right again? Well, not exactly. Fans online are concerned about Lin’s tenure before it even begins based on comments he made last month.

During an interview with The Ankler Hot Seat Podcast, Lin discussed a variety of topics connected to DC, from what an important mentor Superman: The Movie director Richard Donner was, to the disappointment of Justice League Mortal not getting off the ground.

When wrapping up their chat with Lin, the hosts joked that “those crazy Snyderverse fans” would have come after him, which he sarcastically referred to as “bots,” or “Autobots,” with a laugh.

This wisecrack is a reference to the Vanity Fair story that charged the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement and the campaign to restore the Snyderverse that followed was orchestrated by Zack Snyder, and a marketing firm that paid for automated followers and supporters.

Whether that’s an accurate story or just a hit piece, as some have called it, the Internet is reacting negatively to Lin’s remark, thinking it doesn’t bode well for the next form DC Films will take.

Is it garbage in, garbage out? We will have to wait and see, but you can tell us your opinion on this one down below.

