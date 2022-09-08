10 Star Wars Characters That Need Their Own Show

As one of the most expansive universes in storytelling, there is an astronomical amount of Star Wars characters. Between the shows, movies, books, and comics, there are almost too many to count.

Of course, the major characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano get their own series, but there are tons of other characters, both major and minor, that deserve more focus and their own time in the spotlight. How they are handled is another matter, but there are plenty of avenues to chase.

10) Jar-Jar Binks

Unfortunately, Jar Jar Binks is routinely named as one of the most hated characters in all of Star Wars. Fans instantly thought he was annoying, and one of the worst parts of The Phantom Menace.

Despite that, the character actually went on to have a rather impressive political career. Fans might disagree, but perhaps it’s time to have a feature that focuses on Ja Jar that can redeem the character in their eyes. Either that, or the first true Star Wars comedy slapstick show in history.

9) Bo-Katan

After making her first live action appearance in The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan showed off her skills as an impressive fighter with a long and proud history. Similar to Sabine Wren, Bo-Katan and her story cuts to the heart of Mandalore mythology.

While The Mandalorian is still doing its own thing in the time following the Empire’s fall, a Bo-Katan series that focuses on her journey during the Empire’s reign can still be important. There’s a lot of gaps in her history that a show about her can certainly fill in.

8) Watto

Watto is a minor character in the world of Star Wars, but he played an extremely large role in the life of Anakin Skywalker. He actually owned Darth Vader when he was a child, which was quite a feat.

Watto is also a grimy character in the Tatooine underworld. The fact that he is also immune to Jedi mind tricks makes him extremely interesting, and a story that focuses on him and the Tatooine black market could be very entertaining.

7) Cad Bane

Cad Bane is another character that got their first live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett. It seems he appeared simply to wrap up his story, but there is still a lot to tell.

When The Clone Wars show comes to mind, there are obvious villains that are part of the Separatists, but Cade Bane was a standalone mercenary and bounty hunter. There are tons of adventures that haven’t been shown yet, and fans deserve to see them.

6) Chewbacca

Chewbacca and Han Solo are often seen as a pair, and yet Solo continually gets the spotlight. He was the one to get his own solo prequel film, but that doesn’t mean Chewbacca isn’t less deserving of one.

Having first appeared in the very first Star Wars installment, Chewbacca is one of the oldest characters, and also one of the most recognizable and iconic. He might not speak English, but a story focusing solely on the Wookie would definitely appease fans.

5) Kylo Ren

Very few characters have had as interesting a journey as Kylo Ren. He started off as a Jedi prodigy, only to fall to the dark side and then fight against it. The comics have looked into his past a little bit, but there is still tons of history to explore.

Fans of the Disney sequel trilogy want to see more of the Knights of Ren in action, as they were criminally under shown in the sequel trilogy. A solo Kylo Ren series might provide them that opportunity, even though most mainstream fans can’t stand him.

4) Yoda

Of course, there’s Yoda. As a master Jedi that is hundreds of years old, there is no shortage of adventures that Yoda has been on that can be shown on screen. It would also be an opportunity to dive a bit more into the history of his mysterious race, and provide glimpses into whatever accounts for culture.

Plus, with the advent of CGI technology, there is no actor that has to look age-appropriate to show an adventure in young Yoda’s life. Fans are well acquainted to seeing old Yoda be a mentor. Perhaps it’s time to show fans how young Yoda can be a warrior.

3) Mace Windu

For barely appearing in the prequel trilogy, Mace Windu became an immensely popular character. This is in large part because the thought of Samuel L. Jackson as a Jedi resonated deeply with fans.

Fan speculation has raged as to whether or not Mace Windu survived his encounter with the Emperor in Revenge of the Sith. It’s unclear whether or not Star Wars would want to head in that direction, but a prequel with a younger actor might be enough to sate fan desire for more Mace.

2) Darth Maul

Like Boba Fett, Darth Maul was an immensely popular character that they decided to bring back to life. Since Boba got his own series, perhaps it’s time for Darth Maul to get his own as well.

Stories involving Darth maul were featured heavily in The Clone Wars as well as Rebels, but there’s still tons of material to explore. Darth Maul spent a considerable amount of time as a crime lord, as hinted at in Solo. It’s time for fans to see this part of his life expanded upon.

1) Darth Vader

Darth Vader is arguably the most popular and recognizable character in all of Star Wars. For the most part, he hasn’t needed a solo series or movie, because the franchise is focused heavily on him already.

If the comics are any indication, however, a story focusing on Darth Vader alone can still be immensely entertaining. They’ve dealt with how Vader learned that his son was alive, as well as how he got his lightsaber. A movie or show could tell an equally important part of his journey.

