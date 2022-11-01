Rumor: ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Could Be A “Trinity” Movie Co-starring Batman and Superman

Rumor: ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Could Be A “Trinity” Movie Co-starring Batman and Superman

Warner Bros. Discovery may be working on a solution to make the third Wonder Woman installment more profitable that would make it a team-up movie, according to a new rumor.

RELATED: Patty Jenkins Reveals The Last Scene Of ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Has Already Been Written, Teases More Films To Come

Founder of Geekosity Mikey Sutton is scooping that Diana will reunite with Batman and Superman to fight a common enemy in a “Trinity” storyline. “According to sources, Warner Bros. Discovery wants an epic adventure that unites Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman,” he reported.

It’s added, “To WBD CEO David Zaslav, these icons form the heart of the DCEU,” which is accurate and fairly easy to see. They already joined forces once before in Batman v Superman to defeat Doomsday.

RELATED:

But the threesome’s connection as the Trinity of DC goes back years. Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman have been the centerpieces of the universe for so long that they eventually launched a title by Kurt Busiek under that name.

Sutton notes the Trinity film could be its own project but as an ending to the Patty Jenkins trilogy, it makes sense. “After all, Wonder Woman: Trinity sounds perfect.”

Wonder Woman 3 could also be a movie set on Themyscira with just her and the Amazons facing the sorceress Circe, but that was the plan that leaked a year ago under the ousted WarnerMedia regime that included Walter Hamada and Ann Sarnoff.

Under their watch, Wonder Woman 1984 underperformed, to say the least, whereas the first film – set more firmly in the Snyderverse – did well commercially and critically.

A Trinity film could be Zaslav and WBD’s way of righting the ship and turning WW back into a money-making IP they can rely on, although they would be using The Bat and Supes to prop her up.

They will have the chance to test the waters of workability with the Trinity idea as all three will appear in multiple movies together in the next few years. One of those is The Flash, which co-stars Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, and Michael Keaton.

NEXT: Rumor: Henry Cavill Said To Be Returning As Superman In ‘The Flash’ Thanks To Dwayne Johnson