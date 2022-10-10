Patty Jenkins Reveals The Last Scene Of ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Has Already Been Written, Teases More Films To Come

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins gave a huge update on the third installment which may not be the end in terms of what Warner Bros. wants to be done with the character under the Discovery regime.

Jenkins was at the Matera Film Festival when she revealed where things stand with the film in the middle of the turmoil at WBD that already claimed a few projects mid-production but Wonder Woman 3 has fortune shining on it more than Batgirl, and won’t be one of those casualties.

As Jenkins tells an interviewer and an audience in a sitdown chat after a screening, “I just wrote last week the final scene for Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, ‘I’d be interested to see what happens next.'” So we know her heart and mind might be in it enough for a follow-up to the trilogy or it sounds that way on the surface.

She could simply be responding to orders passed down from the upper echelons of the studio, maybe by David Zaslav himself. “They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens, but you never know,” Jenkins added. “I have a lot of other films I’m excited to do as well.”

That may be so but we know one of those films won’t be the Star Wars entry Rogue Squadron that was yanked from her grasp. This was after the aggrandized hoopla surrounding the announcement Jenkins was boarding the franchise — encapsulated by a teaser that featured the director putting on a helmet and getting in an X-Wing.

Back on the Warner/DC side of things, the Wonder Woman spinoff starring the Amazons of Themyscira is still in development and mapped out based on what Jenkins has shared previously, but we haven’t heard much about it lately.

Wonder Woman 3 was glowingly greenlit as soon as WW 1984 was released in late 2020. Though that film underperformed even with a low bar set by pandemic lockdown restrictions, Zaslav isn’t trying to tinker with the progress of the Amazonian heroine’s third installment.

If the consistent drips and drabs of signs he is restoring the Snyderverse mean anything, from continued reshoots for The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to the returns of Ben Affleck and probably Henry Cavill, the CEO looks more like he is welcoming the latest entry in the Wonder Woman franchise.

