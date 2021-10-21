Gal Gadot Provides More Details About Joss Whedon Threatening To Make Her Career Miserable When Filming Justice League

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot opened up further about her experience with Joss Whedon on the set of Justice League.

Whedon was shepherding the reshoots in 2016 and 2017 when Zack Snyder stepped away so that Warner Bros. could finish the movie. Reports of his conduct became known once Cyborg actor Ray Fisher started speaking out last year.

Speculation began and tips rolled in that Gadot’s career was threatened because she wouldn’t do a scene Whedon was pushing for. He then taunted her and allegedly told her she and Wonder Woman would be humiliated in a rewrite if she didn’t comply.

The actress verified there was an issue earlier in 2021 but stated only that it was handled “then and there.” Today, she is coming forward with how she responded to Whedon’s verbal attacks and how she recalls the events.

“I was shaking trees as soon as it happened,” Gadot said in an interview with Elle “And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it….”

She added how dizzying it was to her principles for Whedon to say whatever it was he did to her. “Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have…you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you,” she shared.

Her and Fisher’s testimony has inspired others who have worked with Whedon – from Charisma Carpenter to James Marsters – to share their stories which wouldn’t surprise Gadot.

She guessed Whedon had intimidated people before. “And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people,” she concluded. “I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

Joss Whedon was accused of unprofessional conduct on the Justice League set by Ray Fisher, but the director has also been accused of verbal abuse when working on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as having affairs with his actresses.

WarnerMedia took action against him after an investigation was called for by Ray Fisher and Whedon’s punishment was believed to be his removal from the showrunner position on the HBO series The Nevers.

Gal Gadot returns to the mythology of DC’s Amazons in Wonder Woman 3 which shall be directed by Patty Jenkins. She also stars in the upcoming Netflix film Red Notice, which hits the streaming service on November 12, 2021.