Ray Fisher Accuses WarnerMedia “Chief Inclusion Officer” of Delaying Justice League Investigation, Wants Apology for Black Employees

Ray Fisher Accuses WarnerMedia “Chief Inclusion Officer” of Delaying Justice League Investigation, Wants Apology for Black Employees

Cyborg and Snyder Cut actor Ray Fisher is still on his warpath against WarnerMedia. This time he is calling out the company’s EVP of Communications for hypocrisy and demanding both parties apologize to their employees of color.

Related: Anthony Mackie Says He Hasn’t Received Pushback For A Black Man Becoming Captain America

Fisher tweeted his frustrations in response to a post by WarnerMedia that quoted a statement by the EVP, Christy Haubegger, recognizing Black Lives Matter, “systemic racism,” and changing “social ills.”

“Phrases such as systemic racism and Black Lives Matter are now in our collective lexicon,” Haubegger said. “Naming social ills empowers us to change them.” She has the extra title of “Chief Inclusion Officer” which has to be a position dreamed up in the past year to get good PR.

In the tweet from their official account acknowledging the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, Warner wrote, “Today is the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. As we reflect on the happenings within the last year, we’ve seen how coming together for a common good can begin the change that is needed.”

Related: Zack Snyder Weighs In On The Idea Of A Black Superman From JJ Abrams And Ta-Nehisi Coates

When he fired back, Fisher revealed he had phone conversations with Haubegger during Warner’s investigation into turmoil and accusations from the set of Justice League reshoots. He also claimed the EVP stalled the process and never apologized to him.

“I spent many hours on the phone with Christy Haubegger. She is one of the major reasons why the JL investigation dragged on and why @WarnerMedia STILL refuses to apologize,” Fisher said.

He then brought Discovery Inc. into it, saying “If you [Haubegger] won’t [apologize], maybe @Discovery will,” in a reference to the merger between the two entities.

Discovery CEO David Zaslav will be in charge of the new company once the merger is solidified, and he may have a new approach to Ray Fisher and all the allegations he’s laid out.

Related Rumor: Snyderverse Over As Walter Hamada Seeks To Keep Costs Down, Hand DC Films Over To Bad Robot

Fisher’s claims began last year in a Twitter storm singling out Joss Whedon for bad behavior during Justice League’s reshoots. He implicated executive producer Jon Berg, co-president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns, and later DC Films head Walter Hamada for enabling and disrupting the investigation.

Fisher was momentarily vindicated when Joss Whedon was removed from his duties at HBO Max’s The Nevers at the conclusion of WarnerMedia’s investigation.

But an unsatisfied Fisher didn’t take his win, sauntering quietly into the night. Instead, he continued to take aim at Hamada for perceived enabling and obstruction.

Related: Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Responds To WarnerMedia After Studio Releases Statement Following The Derek Chauvin Verdict

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher said in a tweet amid the fallout. “His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him.”

He later accused Hamada via Twitter of destroying his credibility before taking a shot at Warner’s announcement of a Black Superman. Fisher considers it a deflection by the studio to take heat off him and the Justice League debacle.

He also was quite unhappy with WarnerMedia’s statement about racial equality in the wake of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction in the case of George Floyd – tweeting how “pissed” he was last month.

All that said, the actor can forget about a cameo in The Flash, which he says he is open to despite souring on working with corporations.

“I don’t really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations. They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have,” Fisher admitted this year at Justice Con.

“But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth,” he added. “Then, we can see where it goes from there.”

Do you think Ray Fisher deserves an apology and that WarnerMedia is hypocritically virtue signaling with race? Leave a comment below.