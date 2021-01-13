Cyborg Actor Ray Fisher Claims He’s Been Fired From The Flash Movie, Insinuates Geoff Johns Is A Racist

Cyborg Actor Ray Fisher Claims He’s Been Fired From The Flash Movie, Insinuates Geoff Johns Is A Racist

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher claims that Warner Bros. Pictures fired him from The Flash movie.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, made the claim in a recent post to social media.

On Twitter he shared two images featuring a letter that he wrote.

The letter begins, “I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash. I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising.”

“Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo – and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world” he continues.

Related: Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Declares He Will No Longer Work With DC Films Head Walter Hamada

While Fisher claims he’s been removed from The Flash, he goes on to reiterate his claim from December that he would not work on any production associated with Walter Hamada. The Flash is a film associated with Walter Hamada given he’s the current President of DC Films.

Fisher writes, “On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot – with a clear conscience – participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada.”

He then went on to explain his reason as to why he would not participate in any production associated with Walter Hamada.

First, he writes, “Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president Geoff Johns.”

Second he adds, “Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Pictures’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

Related: Ray Fisher Responds To Conclusion Of WarnerMedia Justice League Investigation

Fisher further elaborated, “Bear in mind, Walter Hamada interfering with the Justice League investigation is a completely separate issue than the investigation itself. And while Walter’s behavior was not a point of focus for the investigation of the Justice League reshoots, his dangerous and enabling actions during the investigation process must be called to account.”

“On July 7th 2020, during a fifty-seven minute long phone call with Walter, I made multiple attempts to have a him escalate my claims of misconduct against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg through the proper channels,” he continued.

He went on, “Rather than escalate the situation when initially asked, Walter disparaged Joss Whedon and Jon Berg in an attempt to cover for Geoff Johns. When I alerted Walter that Geoff was, in fact, a major contributor to the issues experienced-including blatant racism-Walter tried, but to no avail, to get me to reveal the names of witnesses and other specifics that could be used to forewarn Geoff to the claims being brought against him. Walter even went so far as to sharply dismiss certain claims of mine as untrue because of his work experience and personal relationship with Geoff.”

Related: Justice League Actor Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon Of Changing An Actor’s Skin Tone, Accuses WB Execs Of Racism

Fisher then wrote, “Walter indicated that he was briefed on Joss Whedon’s problematic behavior well in advance of my speaking out on July 1st, 2020. That briefing likely came from Geoff Johns, with whom Walter served as co-president of DC Films. Regardless of how he was made aware, Walter knew that there was legitimacy to my claims against Joss Whedon, yet he persisted in trying to minimize and dismiss the situation – claiming that it is a producer’s job to ‘protect the director’ and that he was looking ‘to move beyond’ anything to do with Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

It wasn’t until I argued Walter down that he agreed to escalate my claims as asked – citing it as ‘above his pay grade.’ Knowing that he had overstepped, and that I had no intention of backing down, Walter made matters by making a tastelessly self-aware joke about not wanting me to put him ‘on Twitter about this.'”

On the second page of the letter, Fisher wrote, “Despite Walter’s best efforts, the Justice League investigation was able to expose the racist, coercive, discriminatory, and retaliatory behavior of Geoff Johns during his tenure with WarnerMedia’s affiliates. It has led to the more immediate parting of ways between WarnerMedia and Joss Whedon.”

Fisher continued, “While it may be legally and financially safer to quietly phase Geoff Johns out, or to let Joss Whedon ‘exit’ of his own accord – I share neither of those responsibilities.”

Related: Ray Fisher Claims Joss Whedon’s Departure From HBO’s Nevers Related To Justice League Investigation

The actor then details what his responsibilities are.

First, he writes, “To try to protect those that were brave enough to lend their voice to the Justice League investigation.”

And second, “To use what little power I possess to ensure that the workplace behavior exhibited during the Justice League reshoots (and its investigation) never happens again.”

Fisher then added, “No one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command. And no one, in any position of leaders, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so.”

“Walter’s actions have transformed this narrative from an investigation of on-set misconduct in 2017 to the examination of the present day cover-up culture of Hollywood. His contribution to Warner Bros. Pictures September 4th statement to The Wrap was false, cowardly, and reckless,” Fisher states.

Related: Jason Momoa Backs Ray Fisher And Claims He Was Treated “Shitty” During Justice League Reshoots, Demands Proper Invesitgation

The actor then accuses Hamada of being unfit for leadership.

He writes, “I maintain that Walter Hamada is unfit for a position of leadership – and I am willing, at any point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against him. I don’t know how many instances of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the last.”

Finally, Fisher concluded, “And if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada’s actions – I’ll pay it gladly.”

Fisher posted both images of the letter to Twitter where he wrote, “Please Read. A>E.”

What do you make of Fisher’s claims? Do you believe him?

(Visited 1,648 times, 1,124 visits today)