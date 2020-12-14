The investigation into Joss Whedon and the poor treatment Ray Fisher alleges went down on the set of Justice League is finished. WarnerMedia says “remedial action” has been taken and Fisher responded.

Warner issued a statement which said, “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

Fisher posted the following in a Twitter thread on Friday: “The following was relayed to me on behalf of WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: ‘The investigation of Justice League is now complete. It has lead to remedial action.’ (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)”

The exact “remedial action” is unknown but the measures “we’ve seen,” which Fisher alluded to, likely pertain to Whedon’s termination as showrunner of HBO Max’s The Nevers.

Fisher also tweeted he received “this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): ‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners.'”

We don’t know all the people who participated in the investigation but Fisher did have the support of friend and colleague Jason Momoa. The Aquaman star bolstered Fisher’s accusations on social media months ago, saying “serious” stuff “went down” that should be looked into.

Fisher added in this thread, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E.”

So if there is more yet to be done, we should hear about it as it happens.

This all started last summer when Fisher went public with claims Whedon was “abusive” and “unprofessional” amid filming the Justice League reshoots.

All the while, he additionally alleged Whedon was enabled by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg and that the problems led all the way to the very top of Warner Bros.

An investigation was opened and it wasn’t entirely smooth or cooperative. Fisher’s claims were deemed unfounded and without evidence at one point. He later took issue with the investigator he believed was hired by the Warner studio and not WarnerMedia itself.

Issues also arose between him and DC Films head Walter Hamada over creative differences related to the size of Cyborg’s role in The Flash’s script, and remuneration for a cameo in the film.

Ray Fisher is slated to return as Cyborg for the multiverse-shattering flick that’s said to be a mini-reunion of the Justice League with cameos by Ben Affleck as Batman and a rumored appearance by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Michael Keaton costars as his Batman from the Tim Burton films and Lynda Carter could be in talks to reprise Wonder Woman in a cameo.

Ray Fisher gets back together with the band in Zack Snyder’s Justice League next year.

