Rumor: Snyderverse Over As Walter Hamada Seeks To Keep Costs Down, Hand DC Films Over To Bad Robot

New intel suggests DC Films President Walter Hamada has one job WarnerMedia expects him to accomplish: produce projects on the cheap to keep costs down. Sadly, this could mean the end of the Snyderverse.

A source close to Small Screen gave the site a full scoop that details Warner’s goals, Hamada’s task, and how JJ Abrams’ and his firm Bad Robot fits in to their plan.

Long story short, Hamada is allegedly counting on Bad Robot to do most of the heavy lifting and take over operations of DC behind and in front of the camera.

“What I can tell you is that the last I heard, Walter wanted to hand over almost all the DC stuff over to BR [Bad Robot],” said the source.

So far, Abrams is concerned with rebooting Superman and bringing Justice League Dark to HBO Max. However, slowly but surely, the two interests and their fields – cinema and streaming TV – will merge into something reflecting Marvel’s current approach to the MCU.

The source added, “He [Hamada] wanted them to try and make like their version of the MCU – away from Snyder’s stuff. So, this meant letting Abrams and co. come up with a load of new stuff based on pretty unknown DC IPs.”

DC Films are already doing that in earnest with the obscure roster of the JLD. The recently announced Hourman can be seen as a doubling down on this notion, but according to the informant, BR and Hamada are discussing more.

“There were a load of others being talked about that actually sounded pretty cool. [Zatanna], Blackhawk, The Spectre, The Question, Mr. Miracle,” they said, adding Miracle “was pretty far along… Then nothing.”

They further revealed that, according to info allegedly coming straight from Abrams’ camp, the LGBT character Midnighter is also being considered.

“Midnighter was the thing people were getting excited about. They were talking of a series. That came straight from BR,” said the source.

They went on to say JLD is “the BIG one” Hamada and Abrams are worried about, with the rumored Black Superman project close behind it. This is where the MCU model of one leading into the other comes in.

“The Ellis Superman movie would have linked into that series and then they would have made other stuff linked to that series too,” claimed the source. “So, this is where the whole Marvel formula comes in. They wanted it all to be linked – shows lead into movies – movies lead into shows.”

An ambitious plan, even though they swore before they weren’t doing the Marvel thing and costs still have to be kept low. The source further noted that this is an edict from those at the top of Warner.

“It was really from the top, so Walter and Jason [Emmerich]…both wanted to keep costs to a minimum,” which “was the key in keeping DC things alive and our salaries paid.”

DC’s financial problems are well-documented, but Warner has been experiencing woes since the pandemic began. “Money is a huge problem for WB and DC Films,” said the source, who also stated that HBO ais hurting as well. “HBO is connected to that too. They’re feeling the pinch.”

Small Screen points out that, despite this, Warner is pouring copious cash into their current slate including The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman 2, and Wonder Woman 3, yet they canceled New Gods and The Trench and might fully abandon the Snyderverse for being “too expensive.”

We’ll see what happens with The Flash as that may decide the fate of continuing the Snyderverse.

What do you make of the rumored end of the Snyderverse and the potential beginning of a ‘Bad Robot’-verse? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!