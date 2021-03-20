Rumor: Swamp Thing To Join J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, May Receive Spinoff Series On HBO Max

Rumor: Swamp Thing To Join J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark, May Receive Spinoff Series On HBO Max

A new rumor suggests that Swamp Thing is now not only poised to join the line-up of J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark series on HBO Max, but possibly receive his own spinoff series on the same network.

This is according to a new scoop by Mikey Sutton of Geekosity, who reports that, based on what he’s heard, “Swamp Thing is now planned for J.J. Abrams’ Justice League Dark series on HBO Max.”

It’s no surprise that the Guardian of the Green would be in consideration for the Justice League Dark series, given that Swampy is one of the team’s most popular members. You can’t really have the show without him.

And it gets better, as Sutton further reports that “there are talks of the guardian of the green spinning off into his own show on the streamer,” which would be completely separate from the previous DC Universe take helmed by James Wan and Len Wiseman.

These rumors should undoubtedly come as exciting news for those who miss Swamp Thing’s DC Universe Original streaming show, which was unjustly canceled before its time.

However, it’s also possible, given the director’s divisive production history, that the new stuff coming from Abrams might divide the fandom.

It’s not entirely clear what led to the cancellation of the DCU but budget slashing and tax rebates have been blamed – erroneously, mind you, as proved by a report published by Bounding Into Comics last year.

At the time Swamp Thing premiered, Abrams was closing his first-look deal with WarnerMedia.If he’s had his eyes on Justice League Dark this whole time, it’s possible that his pull might have contributed to the series’ abrupt end. After all, Gary Dauberman, who was an executive producer on Swamp Thing on DCU, admitted that the show was building to the formation of the Justice League Dark.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this is simply speculation, and hasn’t yet been definitively determined to have been a factor in Swamp Thing’s cancellation.

DCU’s Swamp Thing was canonized into the CW Multiverse during the network’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover and wrapped up a re-airing on the broadcast TV channel last autumn.

Fingers were crossed for a second season on The CW, even if it had a reduced budget and was watered down by network standards and practices, but that likelihood – as well as the possibility of becoming a recurring character on Legends of Tomorrow – were sadly shot down.

Proper budget and tone shouldn’t be a concern for HBO Max, so any production featuring Swamp Thing will have that going for it.

What do you make of Swamp Thing’s potential return to television? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

