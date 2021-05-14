Zack Snyder Weighs In On The Idea Of A Black Superman From JJ Abrams And Ta-Nehisi Coates

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder is weighing in on the rumored race-swapped Superman coming to us from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Captain America writer Ta-Nehisi Coates.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times Snyder admitted he not only likes Abrams but also approves of the black Kal-El idea, calling it long overdue and a bold move.

“My feeling is that I love JJ, I love what he’s done in the past,” he said. “I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move.”

Snyder was quick to additionally remind everyone, though, how much he loves Henry Cavill as Superman too, saying, “But I love Henry as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman.”

Snyder’s take is unquestionably going to divide the fandom that supported him in completing his cut of Justice League after all these years while also raising money for the causes of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The director continually says he appreciates the fans and their efforts but seems to make light of them at times.

In another recent conversation he had with The Times in the UK, he said it was fun to provoke the fans “for a clickable thing” because they are “an easy target.”

This came a few short months after he publicly and very adamantly distanced himself from Geeks + Gamers – implying they were part of a hate group.

How G+G and Snyder’s supporters, as well as detractors, feel about his latest comments above is sure to be made known in no time – and they could come out swinging.

One person we already know isn’t a fan of the Black Superman announcement is Ray Fisher who views it as more misdirection from Warner Bros.

The studio, in Fisher’s opinion, is trying to take the heat off the investigation into Joss Whedon and Geoff Johns’ alleged conduct during Justice League reshoots, and the suggested destruction of Fisher’s credibility by DC Films exec Walter Hamada.

There are comic fans, Snyderverse devotees, and YouTube pundits also unhappy with the race-bending of Kal-El who say the move comes across as pandering and could spell the end of Henry Cavill wearing the cape, even if the story supposedly takes place on Earth-2.

Are you surprised by Zack’s comments regarding the next Superman movie? Sound off below.