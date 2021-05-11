Zack Snyder Thinks a Cyborg Solo Movie Can Still Happen, Says It’s Up to Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder Thinks a Cyborg Solo Movie Can Still Happen, Says It’s Up to Warner Bros.

The Snyderverse isn’t completely dead, although Warner Bros. may wish otherwise. And if it isn’t on life support, it’s at least teetering on the edge.

WB holding all the cards makes the situation all the more precarious because, in the end, it’s really up to them if this pocket of the DC multiverse keeps rolling.

Don’t take my word for it. That matter of fact comes straight from Zack Snyder in an interview with the Zavvi channel on YouTube.

“I don’t think they [WB] have really any interest in continuing this storyline,” Snyder said. “You know, they are the keepers of the IP, and it’s up to them.”

While WB is making undeniable moves to reboot DC on film while still holding onto some aspects of Snyder’s DCEU in the characters of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash, and Snyder is enthusiastic about seeing more from those characters, he also still sees the potential in a Cyborg movie.

“I’m interested in an amazing Aquaman movie, and Wonder Woman 3, and The Flash movie, and I think they should make a Cyborg movie as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “That makes a lot of sense, especially after seeing this movie. Obviously, Cyborg would be the next movie because he’s so awesome.”

There is no question Cyborg steals the show in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, no matter how good his performance was, he absolutely won’t be getting a solo spinoff, given how actor Ray Fisher has been throwing various accusations of racism and abuse at nearly everyone in sight.

It should be noted that at one time a Cyborg movie starring Fisher was in development. In fact, the film would have been out by now if it wasn’t canceled.

Regardless of what turn the Snyderverse takes, its visionary head repeats he is satisfied with what everything developed into so far. “So, I am super happy with the way the movie turned out and I love these characters and I’m super proud of them,” Snyder said.

Until talk of specific Snyderverse-based Justice League sequels evolves into something substantial, the only follow-up of any kind on the docket is a mini-reunion in The Flash, which could serve as the last time we see a few of these characters.

Next up for Zack Snyder is the premiere of his latest film, Army of the Dead, on Netflix and in select theaters on May 21st.

