Gal Gadot Reveals More About Joss Whedon Threatening Her Career While Filming Justice League

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot opened up again about her problems with Joss Whedon amid filming Justice League reshoots.

She revealed to Israeli news source N12 the speculation about incidents that happened on the set is true.

She stated, “What I had with Joss basically is that he kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable. I handled it on the spot.”

These alleged threats made by Whedon against Gadot first came to light during Ray Fisher’s spate of accusations and misconduct shared over social media.

Gadot didn’t comment until a few months ago when she confirmed in interviews for the first time that Whedon threatened her and it was handled then and there. She’d previously commented simply that her experience was not a great one.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to WarnerMedia investigators have stated he tried in vain to get her to say lines she didn’t like and that when she refused he pushed back, going as far as making light of Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins.

It became clear later that the disgraced Avengers director legitimately thought he could embarrass the star by rewriting the script to make Wonder Woman look stupid – a completely ridiculous assumption that’s very ego-driven and childish.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot and Jenkins fought to keep Wonder Woman consistent with her solo movie that came out the summer before Justice League released.

Once they met with former CEO Kevin Tsujihara, “Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner,” said a statement from Gadot to THR.

As a consequence of these actions and the ongoing scandal, Whedon is out as showrunner of his latest project, The Nevers, which streams on HBO Max, while other actresses he’s worked with including Charisma Carpenter, Amber Benson, and Michelle Trachtenberg have come forward to complain about past toxic work environments.

He continues to deny all claims of wrongdoing whereas Gadot returned in WW84 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She’ll be back swinging the lasso again as a third Wonder Woman movie is in development.

Tell us what you think of Gal Gadot’s comments and Joss Whedon down below.