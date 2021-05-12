Twitter Activists Attack Wonder Woman Actor Gal Gadot After She Publicly Prayed For Hostilities To End

Twitter Activists Attack Wonder Woman Actor Gal Gadot After She Publicly Prayed For Hostilities To End

Twitter activists are attacking Wonder Woman actor and Israeli citizen Gal Gadot after the actress publicly prayed for hostilities to end between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza strip and the Israeli city of Lod.

Hostilities flared up when Hamas and Palestinian militants launched dozens of rockets aimed at southern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces official Twitter account shared footage of Israel’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepting a number of the rockets.

WATCH as the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepts rockets over southern Israel: pic.twitter.com/xUz3bMuTzz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 12, 2021

Related: Gal Gadot Responds To Racist Attacks After Being Cast As Cleopatra

In response to these rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Twitter, “In response to HUNDREDS of rockets in the last 24 hours, the IDF has struck a number of significant terror targets and terror operatives across the Gaza Strip, marking our largest strike since 2014.

They added, “We are currently striking more terror targets in Gaza.”

Fox News reports high-ranking Hamas military leader Bassem Issa was killed in an airstrike.

Not only have Hamas, Palestinian militants, and Israeli forces engaged in air strikes and rocket attacks, but rioting has broken out in the cities of Lod and Acre.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel will use “an iron fist if needed” to put down the riots and protests.

Related: Gal Gadot Reveals She Had Her Own “Experience” With Justice League Director Joss Whedon

In response to this violence, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot prayed for hostilities to end.

She wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

“Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbors deserve the same,” she continued.

Gadot concluded, “I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

In response to Gadot praying for peace and an end to hostilities, Twitter activists railed into her.

One wrote, “gal gadot literally said ‘neighbors’ as if her non-existent country is not the colonizer and the people she’s talking about are not the actual citizens of the country.”

Another stated, “what an idiot.”

Related: Wonder Woman Actress Gal Gadot Reveals Husband Threw Part Of Her Finger Down Garbage Disposal Following Cooking Mishap

Ughchile wrote, “no your ‘country’ your speaking about is committing genocide.”

Jeffbuckley1uvr stated, “I pray for you to shut the f*** up.”

Another added, “‘unimaginable hostility’ hey colonizer u’re a war criminal u know that right?”

Peteshin3 stated, “u don’t get to ‘pray for better days’ when u actively support the army committing genocide against innocent Palestinians.”

Fiasem simply stated, “f*** you seriously.”

Another wrote, “‘ Your country ‘ Galdot is commuting genocide.”

ArkamImam wrote, “You can’t even use Palestinians instead of that you use neighbour….Racism”

[email protected]_ wrote, “G Gadot, How many Palestine children did you kill in your service as an Israeli armed force before you came to America to become an actor? I’d like to know.”

The user added, “Rich that an Israeli Colonizer is crying tears of oppression. F*** OUT OF HERE!”

What do you make of Gadot’s statement on Twitter and the reaction by these activists toward her and the post?