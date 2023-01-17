The Latest ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer Appears To Again Confirm All Roads Lead To The Sequel Trilogy Abomination

The Latest ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer Appears To Again Confirm All Roads Lead To The Sequel Trilogy Abomination

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm released their latest trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 and it is another piece of evidence that all roads lead to Disney’s abomination of a sequel trilogy.

The biggest piece of evidence in the latest trailer is the inclusion of what appears to be Babu Frik, who was originally introduced in the J.J. Abrams directed film, The Rise of Skywalker.

RELATED: Star Wars And Lucasfilm Caved To Activists Calling Them Racists Over ‘The Bad Batch’ Character Designs

A character looking very much like Frik appears at the 1:23 mark of the above trailer.

The inclusion of Frik in the new trailer for The Mandalorian also comes in the wake of a rumor from known Star Wars scooper Jason Ward at Making Star Wars.

Ward claims Praetorian Guards from The Last Jedi will appear in the third season as guards to Moff Gideon. He even shared an image of what the Praetorian Guard design looks like. He claims the design was given to him from an inside source at Lucasfilm.

Back in March 2022, Ward also claimed, “A source told me Praetorian guards are in it with their weapons just like in The Last Jedi. They also mentioned that red Stormtroopers costumes with Mando style helmets were with the Praetorian Guards on a ship set.”

He went on to speculate that the Praetorian Guards are “related to the cloning story arc and maybe even Snoke himself.”

RELATED: Jon Favreau on Star Wars and The Mandalorian: “Through Stories, We Express Our Values to the Next Generation”

As for Snoke, while he speculated about him in March 2022, his most recent rumor that included the photo of the Praetorian Guard noted that he did not have any specific pieces of evidence pointing to Snoke’s appearance in The Mandalorian Season 3.

However, he noted that a scoop from 2021 regard Andy Serkis’ role in Andor indicated he was doing motion capture work despite Andor supposedly not having any motion capture work in its production.

Thus, Ward speculates that Serkis might have not only been filming his role for Andor, but also doing motion capture work for The Mandalorian Season 3. He states, “There was concurrent overlap making it possible Andy Serkis played Snoke again.”

As part of the ongoing cloning arc that involves the Empire wanting Grogu’s DNA, The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 4 episode saw Din Djarin, Cara Dune, Greef Karga, and The Mythrol discover an Imperial laboratory that appears to show a failed Snoke clone.

RELATED: Star Wars: Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau Tease The Mandalorian Will Explore Early Days of The First Order

On top of this and other references throughout the first two season of The Mandalorian, the show’s executive producer Jon Favreau has also repeatedly indicated the show would lead to Disney’s sequel trilogy.

While promoting the first season of the show, Favreau told Entertainment Weekly, “Also, what could happen in the 30 years between celebrating the defeat of the Empire and then the First Order? You come in on Episode VII, [the First Order are] not just starting out. They’re pretty far along.”

Favreau added, “So somehow, things weren’t necessarily managed as well as they could have been if [the galaxy] ended up in hot water again like that.”

Favreau would later be asked in an interview with the Writers Guild of America in January 2021 whether the return of Luke Skywalker in the season 2 finale was planned out.

He replied, ““No. The story unfolded as I wrote it. The Mandalorian inherits a great deal from existing Star Wars stories, and when I write, that context is always a consideration.”

Favreau then added, “It became clear that, within the established continuity, certain things were likely to transpire.”

RELATED: Jon Favreau Seemingly Confirms The Mandalorian Will Lead To The Sequel Trilogy

The Writers Guild of America then asked, “Are you concerned, having placed the story right in the midst of the saga, with the latest films having revealed Skywalker’s future, that you’re at all penned in narratively?”

Favreau answered, “We have a tremendous amount of freedom afforded to us because of the gap in time between the films. Dave Filoni and I are in constant discussion regarding how each story choice is impacted by, and would impact, existing Star Wars material.”

What do you make of the inclusion of Babu Frik into The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer? What do you think about all roads leading to the sequel trilogy including The Mandalorian?

NEXT: ‘The Mandalorian’ Stunt Coordinator Calls Out Disney For Turning ‘Star Wars’ Into A “Failing Franchise”, “Screwing Over” Gina Carano