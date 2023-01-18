‘Hawkeye’ Actor Jeremy Renner Returns To His Home After Horrifying Snowplow Accident

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner returned to his home and family following a horrifying snowplow accident earlier this month.

Following the premiere of his Paramount+ show, Mayor of Kingstown, Renner detailed he had returned home and was able to watch the premiere with his family.

He wrote on Twitter, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Renner returning home comes just days after his sister, Kym Renner, shared a promising update on his recovery from the accident where he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

Kym told People, “If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

A source close to Renner also told People, “Jeremy is making positive progress and while he has a long road to recovery, he is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support.”

Renner was airlifted to a Nevada hospital after he was crushed by his PistenBully snow plow after attempting to free one of his family member’s vehicles after it had become stuck in the snow near his house.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam detailed in a press conference on January 3rd, “On Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. a 911 call was received for a 1050 or a crash involving a snow cat versus pedestrian. The subject had been run over by a snow cat in the area of Mount Rose Highway. At 8:57 Washoe County dispatch advised some units and they started en route.”

Sheriff Balaam then detailed that Mount Rose Highway had been closed due to severe weather and snow buildup that had not been removed from the highway due to three feet of snowfall over night.

He went on to provide details about the accident, “Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member had become stuck in the snow near his home. Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or snow cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,333 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully,” the Sheriff explained.

He then revealed, “An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

Renner would take to Instagram to inform his followers that he was in rough shape and couldn’t even type.

He wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

What do you make of Renner being able to return home following the accident?

