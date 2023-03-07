Marvel Studios To Bring Back Jon Bernthal As The Punisher In ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, Seemingly Drops Both Elden Henson And Deborah Ann Woll From Franchise

It’s yet another case of ‘one-step forward, nine-steps backwards’ for the series, Marvel Studios has reportedly confirmed that Jon Bernthal’s version of The Punisher will be making his official leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Daredevil: Born Again.

Confirmation of the The Many Saints of Newark star’s upcoming return as the ebony-clad anti-hero was first provided by The Hollywood Reporter on March 7th, themselves having allegedly received word of Marvel’s casting decision via their own insider sources within Disney.

Unfortunately, outside of the base fact that Bernthal’s incarnation of Frank Castle would once again find himself crossing paths with Charlie Cox’s The Man Without Fear, THR was unable to provide any further details regarding the character’s role in the Disney Plus series’ story.

But despite this lack of details regarding The Punisher’s specific story, the entertainment news outlet was able to confirm one additional, albeit much more disheartening piece of Daredevil-related information.

According to their reporting, both Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, who respectively played Karen Page and Foggy Nelson across Netflix’s Marvel outings, “are not on the roll call for the Marvel series.”

However, the exact fate of Matt Murdock’s two closest companions is unknown, as THR noted that is is currently “unclear whether those characters will be recast or excised from the story” (One wonders if, should Karen find herself absent from the Disney Plus proceedings, Marvel will use the opportunity to explore Matt’s previously established romance with fellow lawyer and super hero Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk).

As noted above, this is not the first piece of Daredevil: Born Again related news that has caused many fans’ hopes for the upcoming series to absolutely plummet.

In fact, outside of his official continuity debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of the moves made surrounding Cox’s role in the MCU have been equal parts disheartening and eye-rolling.

From the writers on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law bastardizing Horn Head’s character for a cheap ‘Walk of Shame’ joke, to Cox’s own confirmations that the sequel series “is going to be totally different” and will aim to “appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works“, to the absolutely abysmal team that has been charged with crafting the hero’s next adventure, every production decision made by Disney seems to indicate that Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be yet another lazy Marvel production that misses what made its source materials so memorable.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently on track to swing onto Disney Plus sometime in 2024.

