Rumor: ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Delayed, But Not Over Online-Only Single Player Or Battle Pass

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is reportedly delayed, but not over the recent backlash from always online and a Battle Pass.

Windows Central Managing Editor Jez Cordon reported “Hearing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is grabbing a delay from May to Q4-ish 2023.”

This claim would be later supported by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. In his report and “according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter,” he also noted the game is being delayed from its May 26th release date. Rather than Q4, Bloomberg was told this would be to an unspecified time later in 2023.

The reason for the delay was cited as bug fixing and general improvements on elements that hadn’t been fleshed out compared to other features. Schreier also highlights separately on Twitter “This delay also moves Suicide Squad out of a crowded release window that currently includes new Zelda, Diablo, and Final Fantasy games.”

The delay to improve the game is seemingly despite recent backlash the game had seen. It was recently revealed that the game requires an online connection, even in single player. What’s more, even though it’s priced like a AAA title, it features a Battle Pass, and other live service business model elements typically found in free-to-play games.

Some were also frustrated by the game utilizing RPG-like stats. Namely, a fear of needing to grind for gear drops to keep up with the main story progression (as Gotham Knights suffered), or the improvements being barely noticeable.

These revelations lead to an outpouring of dislikes on YouTube (via third-party plugins to display them). Yet despite this, Bloomberg’s source states developer Rocksteady aren’t going to change the core gameplay and features that caused the outcry.

As of this time of writing, neither Warner Bros. Games or Rocksteady have released a statement, nor confirmed a new release date. Until then, the game officially launches May 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

What do you make of this rumored delay?

