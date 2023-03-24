HoYoverse Announces Release Date For ‘Honkai: Star Rail,’ PlayStation Version Also In Development

HoYoverse announced the release date for their upcoming free-to-play turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail, as well as a PlayStation version of the game.

The 4th entry in the Honkai series, Honkai: Star Rail is set in a parallel universe to Honkai Impact 3rd. Beings called Aeons, embodiments of universal principles, freely travel between worlds. They nurture their will through followers called Pathstriders, granting them special powers.

However, this also includes the Aeon of Destruction, deeming the universe itself a mistake and civilization the “Cancer of All Worlds.” It uses Stellarons to cause chaos, and the protagonist- the “Trailblazer”- is forcibly implanted with one of them.

After fending off an attack on a space station, the Trailblazer is offered to travel across the stars on the Astral Express. Players must find the Aeons, stop the Stellarons, uncover the mysteries of the galaxy, and gain new friends. Along with new characters, players will meet alternate versions of those from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Players will travel to the frozen planet of Jarilo-VI, the giant eastern-inspired flagship Xianzhou Luofu, and more.

Honkai: Star Rail will also challenge players with puzzles, maze exploration, and plenty of gacha rolls to build their squad. Each character has their own unique abilities and skills. With the right party of characters, players can make an unbreakable team, or a devastating force. Some skills can even interrupt your opponent’s turn.

Honkai: Star Rail launches April 26th for PC via the Epic Games Store, Android, and iOS. During the Boarding Preparation Special Program, it was also confirmed a PlayStation version of the game is being developed. The presentation also revealed a web event, log-in bonus event, and pre-registration awards for more goodies. The latter includes the character Serval.

The characters available in the initial Warp (akin to Genshin Impact‘s banners) were also shown. There will also be a permanent Trailblaze Mission that will reward players with 400 Star Rail Passes and 1600 Stellar Jade by reaching certain Trailblaze Levels.

