Though the action-packed first season of the gun slinging Trigun Stampede anime has come to a close, it seems Studio Orange is not yet finished with the Humanoid Typhoon, as the CGI animation studio powerhouse has announced that they are shifting production to maximum for Trigun Stampede‘s Final Phase.

Following the gun-slinging finale of the series’ first outing, the anime’s official Twitter account issued a bounty for a second season of Trigun Stampede.

With the first season being based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s eponymous and classic space western manga, the second season – deemed the Final Phase by the aforementioned Twitter account – is set to be Studio Orange’s adaptation of Nightow’s sequel series, Trigun Maximum.

Further, it seems the announcement of season two is already faring better amongst fans than that of its predecessor, due in large part to the fact that the first season finale saw both the return of Vash’s classic hair style, but also, thanks to his being blamed for the final blast in his clash with Knives which effectively killed 90% of the city of July’s population, his bounty being raised to its trademark $60 Billion.

Yet, perhaps more than this, what has Trigun fans trigger happy was the confirmation that the original anime’s beloved bruentte ditz will be making her debut in season two.

In an epilogue taking two years after Vash and Knives’ climactic battle, Meryl Stryfe returns to July to pay her respects to those who died. Shortly thereafter, she receives a phone call from the Bernardelli Insurance Society ordering her to return to headquarters so they can assign her a weird newbie who specifically requested to work under her named Milly Thompson.

With the addition of Trigun Maximum manga characters Ericks and Lena making their anime debut in the season finale, it looks like Orange is setting up the series’ ‘Final Phase’ to be a must-watch for any fan of the franchise.

As of writing, Studio Orange has yet to reveal either a release date or episode count for the Vash’s return. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll has already confirmed that when he does, they will be providing same-day simulcasts.

