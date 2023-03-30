Paramount+ Green Lights CW-Style Series ‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ That Aims To Bring In “New Generations Of Viewers”

Paramount+ and CBS Studios announced they greenlit a new Star Trek series titled Star Trek: Starfleet Academy that will focus on a group of teenage cadets.

In a press release, Paramount+ detailed the series “will introduce us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism.”

“Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself,” the press release added.

The series’ co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau also stated, “Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves.”

They continued, “The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

Paramount Streaming’s Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data Domenic DiMeglio also said, “We are excited to introduce ‘Star Trek’ fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY.”

“Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term ‘Star Trek’ fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic ‘Star Trek’ universe,” DiMeglio stated.

CBS Studios President David Stapf also shared his thoughts, “As we continue to explore more of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, we’re thrilled to bring STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY to fans around the world as the next chapter in this expanding franchise.”

“Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s vision is a smart and thrilling take that celebrates the core principles of what ‘Star Trek’ has always stood for, but through the eyes of the next generation of Starfleet’s leaders,” he praised.

As noted above Kurtzman and Landau will be co-showrunners and will also executive produce the show. Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber are also executive producers.

The first episode is written by Gaia Violo. The show is being produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Rodenberry Entertainment.

The series is expected to go into production in 2024.

A comic book series titled Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was published by IDW in 2015. The series was set before J.J. Abrams’ directed 2009 film Star Trek and followed the crew of the Enterprise during their years as students at Starfleet Academy. The series also introduced other cadets and followed them on their own adventures.

It does not appear that the show has any connection to the comic book series albeit it did have a similar framework with the introduction of the new cadets and showcasing their activities at Starfleet Academy.

What do you make of this announcement?

