Following ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ Box Office Disaster, Jason Momoa Attempts To Stave Off Similar Disaster For ‘Aquaman 2’

Following ‘Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ Box Office Disaster, Jason Momoa Attempts To Stave Off Similar Disaster For ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa might be trying to do some damage control for his next Aquaman movie, which could be his last as the character. He might find new life as The Main Man in the DCU, but Momoa engaged in a ploy similar to the hand-wringing we witnessed by the cast and director leading up to the release of Shazam! Fury of The Gods.

RELATED: After Abysmal Opening Weekend, ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Plummets In Its Second Weekend At The Box Office

Via GamesRadar, he tells Total Film he hopes people will go see Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom despite Shazam! 2 crashing and burning, bad test screenings of the former, and time running out for the DCEU. Of course, Momoa didn’t bring up those inconveniences and instead sold the sequel’s fun factor. “It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy,” he said.

Rumors and leaks suggest most of the comedy comes from himself and Patrick Wilson, who returns as Orm to team up with his brother and rival. Momoa confirms all this, saying, “There’s some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It’s like we’re brothers. There’s a lot of cool stuff happening in this one.”

RELATED: Zachary Levi Takes Shot At DC And Snyderverse Fans When Addressing Negative ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Reviews

In the interview, Momoa comes across as confident that Aquaman will play a role in the future of the DCU and that his new boss Peter Safran, producer of Aquaman and Shazam!, won’t let him down. “Peter [Safran]’s my producer…and is a dear friend,” he said. “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman!”

That may have been the case in 2018 when the first film was an unexpected hit, but early feedback is painting a different picture for the sequel. The Lost Kingdom isn’t even out until December and there is copious social media chatter that the film is boring and terrible, coupled with reports of walkouts at test screenings. We also keep hearing Amber Heard’s part is intact.

If the film flops, and it looks like it will, Arthur Curry could be kept on the sidelines to await a reboot while Momoa gets to play Lobo, and only Lobo, when he’s brought back into the fold after a respite. Or so goes the rumored plan, despite what Momoa has said about playing more than one character at a time.

NEXT: ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ Rumor Alleges Major Role Black Manta Will Play