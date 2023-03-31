Samuel L. Jackson Suggests That Nick Fury Will Get The Jake Skywalker Treatment In Disney+’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series

Samuel L. Jackson raised a major red flag about the upcoming Secret Invasion series and how it will portray his character Nick Fury. Jackson suggested the series will follow in the vein of The Last Jedi and Jake Skywalker his character.

For those unfamiliar with the term “Jake Skywalker” it was coined by actor Mark Hamill when describing his character of Luke Skywalker in the then upcoming film The Last Jedi directed by Rian Johnson.

Hamill warned Star Wars fans that the character he was portraying was no longer Luke Skywalker and had been fundamentally changed to serve the narrative that Johnson was trying to push. To that end he dubbed this new character Jake Skywalker.

Hamill later stated, “That’s the whole crux of my problem. Luke would never say that, I’m sorry. Well, in this version, see. I’m talking about the George Lucas Star Wars. This is the next generation of Star Wars. So I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s Jake Skywalker. He’s not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what RIan wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”

Jackson recently relayed to Vanity Fair what viewers can expect of Nick Fury, “Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?”

He then went on to explain why Nick Fury has left earth for space as was depicted in a post-credit scene during Spider-Man: Far From Home, “He’s up there trying to process what the f**k happened, you know? And what his place in the world is.”

He added, “The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow—with that stuff going on, he just kind of checked out.”

If this sounds familiar, this is exactly how Luke Skywalker was portrayed in The Last Jedi. He was shaken by his nephew turning to the Dark Side so much so that he contemplated murdering him and even drew his lightsaber on him.

After realizing what he had done, Skywalker then flees in fear to Ahch-To, where he cowers in exile until Rey arrives and hands him over his lightsaber. He then tosses it aside and reveals he’s not just physically cowering, but he’s doing it spiritually as well as he tells Rey he’s cut himself off from the Force.

On top of Fury apparently getting the Jake Skywalker treatment, Jackson also detailed that his character will no longer wear the iconic eye patch and explained the reason he doesn’t is because the character is getting the Jake Skywalker treatment.

Jackson detailed, “He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was. It’s part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

This wasn’t the only red flag Jackson raised while discussing the show, he also revealed the show has “a political aspect that kind of fits into where we are right now.”

He elaborated, “Who’s okay? Who’s not? What happens when people get afraid and don’t understand other people? You can’t tell who’s innocent and who’s guilty in this particular instance.”

This sentiment was also echoed by the show’s Executive Producer Jonathan Schwartz who said, “What you find is there are people that you trust or you think you can trust—or you can only trust to a certain point.”

What do you make of Jackson’s seeming confession that Nick Fury is getting the Jake Skywalker treatment in Secret Invasion?

