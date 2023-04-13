Jon Favreau Makes It Abundantly Clear All Disney Star Wars Projects Are Connected: “You Want To Make Sure There’s A Consistency Across All Of Them”

The Mandalorian creator, head writer, and Executive Producer Jon Favreau recently made it abundantly clear that all of the Star Wars projects in development at Lucasfilm are indeed connected.

Back in March, Favreau told Yahoo! Entertainment that The Mandalorian would lead into “established lore” such as the Disney Sequel Trilogy.

He told the outlet, “The middle chapters to a much larger story. Well, I think middle might mean I hope I do a lot more. So hopefully it’s the middle. Maybe it’s the beginning of a larger story.”

Filoni then said, “You could see it either way. It’s a bit puzzling that way.”

Favreau then said, “We know we’ve got about 30 years to play in the sandbox before we have established lore.”

Now, while speaking with ScreenRant at Star Wars Celebration, Favreau revealed that all of the Star Wars projects including The Acolyte, The Mandalorian, Andor, and others are all connected.

Favreau told them, “We’re having a great time. And now, I think you’re getting a taste here of how much planning has gone into Star Wars. I could really speak to the time period that we’re working in, but if you look at what Kathy Kennedy has been doing, Dave Filoni has been very involved with all of it.”

“As you see The Acolyte and you see Andor, and you see other films that are going to be coming. All of these things have to be coordinated, because you want to make sure that there’s a consistency across all of them,” he explained.

He then relayed, “As far as within our time period, we have to time out how they go down. Not that you would need to watch each one, but you will have a better experience if you do.”

“But making sure that for the people who are watching all of them, it’s additive, and it helps add greater insight to what’s happening in the Star Wars galaxy,” Favreau concluded.

For anyone who has been watching the most recent season of The Mandalorian this has been abundantly clear especially in the most recent episode “The Spies” where an Imperial Shadow Council was introduced that discussed a number of projects as well as introduced or reintroduced a number of characters.

For example, one of the new characters it introduced was Brendol Hux, seemingly the father of General Armitage Hux who leads the First Order in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. It also reintroduces Gilad Pellaeon, an Expanded Universe character that first appeared in Heir to the Empire, and was later inserted at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

As for the programs or projects the Shadow Council is working on, one of them is called Project Necromancer, which appears to be a direct reference to the cloning programs to bring back Darth Sidious as was shown in The Rise of Skywalker.

What do you make of Favreau’s comments to ScreenRant?

