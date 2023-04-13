New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Focused On Rey To Be Directed By Documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Focused On Rey To Be Directed By Documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

In a never-ending quest to virtue signal for the praise of its own insular echo chamber, Lucasfilm announced that the upcoming planned Star Wars film featuring Rey Palpatine (don’t argue) will be directed by documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Already, the access Woke Left media are clapping like seals over Star Wars getting its “first female and person of color” director. There’s just one problem – she’s not qualified.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 7: “The Spies” Review

A quick peruse through Obaid-Chinoy’s IMDb page shows only a handful of fictional directorial works under her belt – the 3 Bahadur series of films, 2020’s Sitara: Let Girls Dream, and two episodes of the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series, which flopped on its face. The Pakistani-Canadian director has spent the majority of her career working on documentary films, many of which examine the issue of women’s inequality in Pakistan.

Naturally, that’s one of three reasons she was picked to helm the upcoming film (the other two being her gender and skin color), which will no doubt push an extreme-radical feminist narrative with Rey Palpatine (don’t argue) as the main character. Obaid-Chinoy has done an admirable amount of work to showcase the actual inequality of women in her home country of Pakistan, but there is no equivalent over here in the West, which is the entire point.

Obaid-Chinoy will therefore become the first female to helm a Star Wars flick, after stealing thunder away from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, who was slated to direct the now-cancelled Rogue Squadron. One can almost hear her seething in the darkness at the announcement. After all, Woke Hollywood is all about who can rise to the top of the ladder and proclaim themselves “first” at something, based on nothing but immutable characteristics.

In fact, I’m surprised Jenkins wasn’t offered the role in the first place, given that she lost out on directing Rogue Squadron. Scheduling conflicts may have been a factor, but that’s hard to imagine, since no actual production date has been scheduled yet. In fact, the movie is still awaiting a screenplay. Nevertheless, Obaid-Chinoy seems to have won out, and she’s already cheering her excitement in somewhat awkward fashion.

RELATED: Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Lies About Kevin Feige Produced Star Wars Film Saying “Nothing Ever Got Developed”

“I’ve spent my life meeting real life heroes who have overcome the most oppressive empires and battled impossible odds and that to me is the heart of Star Wars,” Obaid-Chinoy said on Instagram. “…which is why I was attracted to the promise of a new Jedi Order…and why I’m particularly excited about being immersed inside a Jedi Academy with a powerful Jedi Master.”

Whatever that means.

This is nothing new for Lucasfilm, especially under the direction of Kathleen Kennedy, the incompetent head of the company who has presided over more disasters and P.R. nightmares than any woman in Hollywood at this point. Under her watch, a litany of cancelled projects and multi-million dollar bombs have soiled the once-powerful franchise, while she nonchalantly sat back pushing “the Force is female” T-Shirts.

Now, it seems as if Star Wars, which has already become a platform for the devolvement and dumbing down of male characters, whilst simultaneously elevating female characters to all-powerful Mary Sue status, is going to quadruple down on the same formula. Rather than hire a competent director with previous experience in big budget tentpole sci-fi summer films, Lucasfilm and Disney have once again gone for race and gender as their sole defining employment criteria.

RELATED: Jon Favreau Rejects Rumors And Theories About Studio Interference For’ The Mandalorian’: “There’s No Outside Pressure On Me From The Studio, Lucasfilm, Disney, Anyone”

This won’t bode well for a company already trying to steer the entire car away from the cliffside. Rey Palpatine (don’t argue) is not a popular, or even mildly likeable character, and her sequel trilogy is one of cinema history’s most obscene disasters. Bringing her back for another round of films is a horrible idea, and kicking off the first one with a director who knows little-to-nothing about how to film a Star Wars movie is an even worse one.

It’s entirely possible that Obaid-Chinoy was hired for the same reason other inexperienced directors are hired to helm large franchise films – to keep costs down, and maintain control. It would make sense, since the studio can control its lesser-known directors, and effectively use them as proxies to cram down their own vision of a film from the top. With no established bargaining power, there’s no pushback against the studio to deal with. Disney gets to claim they hire “diverse” talent, while keeping them on a tight leash with little-to-no creative input.

It must be said that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy deserves heaps and stacks of unwavering praise for having the tenacity and courage to point out the actual injustices towards women in countries like Pakistan, where barbaric honor killings and other revolting practices are constantly forced on them. In that respect, Obaid-Chinoy is doing true yeoman’s work for an important cause, and it deserves to be mentioned.

The problem is when Woke Hollywood gets a hold of one of these individuals and elevates them for no other reason than their identity, which is how the Leftist religion operates. Obaid-Chinoy was not hired because she can weave her way seamlessly through the direction of a massive blockbuster franchise film, but because she’s a female of Pakistani ancestry who shines a light on female oppression in another country. She’s a totem. A trinket. Dare we say – a token figure of radical Left identity politics.

Whatever the case, it’s clear the Leftists at Disney cannot admit that they’re on the wrong track, and so it’s engines on full as they speed ever-closer towards total collapse. The newest crop of Star Wars projects announced at Celebration 2023 have been underwhelming, to say the least, with only the Old Republic-era film garnering any interest.

Naturally, they’ll find a way to Wokeify that movie to hell and back, rather than focus on bringing together a competent team that doesn’t spend every waking second of the day obsessing over radical Left-wing social justice and gender nonsense.

NEXT: Lucasfilm Cancels Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series That Was Used To Try To Normalize Sodomy