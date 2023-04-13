‘The Rising Of The Shield Hero’ Season Three Raises New Trailer, Confirms Official Release Date

As the final grains of sand hit the bottom of the mysterious Dragon Hourglass featured on the series’ official website, Kadokawa and Kinema Citrus have finally announced a release date for the upcoming third wave of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime.

This long-awaited reveal of the popular isekai’s official return date was unveiled on April 7th courtesy of a new trailer.

Confirming that the upcoming season will adapt the ‘Rebuilding’ and ‘Fallen Heroes’ arcs of Aneko Yusagi’s original light novel series, the trailer begins with the reveal that, while the kingdom of Melomarc has been preparing for the Guardian Beast Phoenix’s return, the Sword Hero Ren Amaki (CV: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka -Inosuke Hashibira in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba), Bow Hero Itsuki Kawasumi (CV: Yoshitaka Yamaya -Iori Hida in Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning), and Spear Hero Motoyasu Kitamura (CV: Makoto Takahashi – Kouta Shibaki in Majimoji Rurumo: Kanketsu-hen) are struggling with a heroic identity crisis and have gone missing.

Meanwhile, Naofumi’s newly acquired sanctuary for demi-humans – a span of territory including Raphtilia’s hometown of Lurolona village which he purchased with his rewards from defeating the Spirit Turtle – may not be prepared to endure the wrath of the Phoenix either.

However, according to Beloukas The Slave Trader, scattered demi-humans of Lurolona are being sold for outrageous prices at the Zeltoble slave market.

As such, Naofumi (CV: Kaito Ishikawa – Sakuta Azusagawa in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out), Raphtilia (CV: Asami Seto – Nobura Kugisaki in Jujutsu Kaisen), Filo (CV: Rina Hidaka – Naon Yuno in Mato Seihei no Slave) and Rishia Ivyred (CV: Natsuko Hara – Meinya in Made in Abyss) decide to set off to the land of Zeltoble to liberate the slaves and add their power to their own.

Finally, the trailer ends with the reveal that the third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero will rise in October 2023.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that they will be providing same day simulcasts for English-speaking fans.

