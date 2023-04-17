‘Final Fantasy XVI’ State Of Play Presentation Showcases Combat, New “Story Focused” Mode, And More

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ State Of Play Presentation Showcases Combat, New “Story Focused” Mode, And More

Square Enix provided more details about Final Fantasy XVI, giving a better look at combat, and revealing other details in the most recent PlayStation State of Play.

RELATED: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Director And Producer Reveal How Long It Takes To Beat, Promise “Endless Gameplay” With Online Leaderboards And Challenging New Game+ Mode

The latest gameplay trailer, via a dedicated PlayStation State of Play, showcased the latest details, with brand new gameplay running on PlayStation 5.

Players will experience the life of Clive Rosfield from his teens, 20s, and 30s, in an epic action RPG that Square Enix promises “delivers an expansive, thrilling gameplay experience which we liken to a high-speed rollercoaster ride.”

The world map can be accessed at any time, so players may jump to many unlocked locations across Valisthea. Some areas appear to be explorable via Chocobo, with some gliding capabilities.

Players can only control Clive in battle, with the odd command issued to the wolf-like creature Torgal, and the promise of competent allies that are “constantly adapting and responding to his [Clive’s] actions.” Even so, players can unleash a devastating arsenal of Eikon skills, the odd QTE, and enter giant Eikon versus Eikon battles.

Much like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, it seems players can pummel foes until they are “Staggered,” leaving them vulnerable to damage.

RELATED: Kotaku Denounces “Racist” G4 Review Of ‘Baten Kaitos Origins,’ Social Media Calls Out Their Own Hypocrisy And Treatment Of The JRPG Genre

Players can use ability points to unlock or upgrade their Eikon skills, freely being able to refund and redistribute their points. They can even ask the game to recommend where their points should be distributed.

Another feature to help anyone enjoy Final Fantasy XVI is “Story Focused” mode. This easier mode grants “timely accessories,” rings which can allow players to execute impressive attacks by mashing square, slow-down time just before an attack hits them, and automatically dodge attacks. Producer Naoki Yoshida had hinted at such a mode in 2021.

“Action Focused” simply starts players with standard equipment.

Players will eventually unlock The Hideout, owned by Cidolfus (or “Cid” to long time Final Fantasy fans), hidden away in the ruins of the former Fallen civilization. Here, players can buy gear and items from the shops, and forge items to make or upgrade gear.

Players can also access the Arete Stone for simulation battles for training (and Arcade Mode to compete for a high score against others), accept and gain info on side-quests across the world, and take on Elite Marks from the Hunt Board.

Elite Marks and the Hunt Board were also a feature from Final Fantasy XIV, which Yoshida was also a producer and director on.

RELATED: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Producer Naoki Yoshida Rails Against the Use Of The Term ‘JRPG’: “It Wasn’t A Compliment To A Lot Of Developers In Japan”

To grant a deeper understanding of the story, players also have Loresman Harpocrates, granting extra details if players share their adventures with him. There’s also Vivian Ninetales, showing how characters relate to one-another, and the current state of the world and its political intrigue.

The game seems to be taking a more realistic approach in places, as item descriptions seem to poke fun at inconsistencies. For example, they note a leather bracer would do little for defense, or that platinum is a terrible metal to use in a sword (outside of decoration).

Yoshida closed the presentation stating “there’s still plenty that we’ve left to reveal, battle content, side content, end-game content, and more. We hope to bring you more on these aspects of the game in the near future.”

He also adds that the game’s main theme- Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing– was written and performed by Kenshi Yonezu. In a separate press release, Yonezu stated “Words cannot express the impact FINAL FANTASY has had on my life. I never thought or imagined that I would ever receive an opportunity like this. I wrote this song especially for this game. Thank you.”

Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd on PlayStation 5.

NEXT: ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ Producer On The Game’s Alleged Lack Of Ethnic Diversity: “We Simply Want The Focus To Be Less On The Outward Appearance Of Our Characters”