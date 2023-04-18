Warner Bros. Games announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a competitive online multiplayer fantasy sports video game.

Portkey Games’ Hogwarts Legacy was previously revealed to not have Quidditch, but still kept broom flying. In-game, the Quidditch season was cancelled over an injury in the prior final with further lore suggesting Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black overreacted to a pure-blooded Wizard or Witch’s relatively minor injury.

Some fans expected DLC would come later, but it was later announced the game would have no DLC. Now, Warner Bros. Games, Portkey Games, and developer Unbroken Studios announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Though devoid of a true trailer, playtest sign-ups are available now, and the official website’s FAQ provides additional info. It promises “a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport.”

It also notes the game “is a complete, standalone Quidditch experience, developed by Unbroken Studios. It engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive, multiplayer setting.”

The standalone experience will have a PC and console release, but which consoles and the release date have not been confirmed at this time. What has been confirmed is customizable characters, solo play, and online multiplayer.

When asked where the game fits into the Wizarding World, the FAQ explains “While Portkey Games are not direct adaptations of the books and films, the games are firmly rooted in the magical universe of the Wizarding World. While remaining true to J.K. Rowling’s original vision, Portkey game developers chart new territory by creating fresh ways for fans to immerse themselves in the Wizarding World.”

The FAQ also notes, in regards to being created with J.K. Rowling’s approval, “Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved.”

Do you plan on checking out Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions when it releases?

