The next stage of the pirate age is coming to Blu-ray. Crunchyroll and Toei Animation, at long last, unveiled the date One Piece fans can pick up the physical release of One Piece Film: Red.

RELATED: Toei Animation’s Earnings Power Up To Record Highs Thanks To ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ And ‘One Piece Film: Red’

One Piece‘s fifteenth film revolves around Uta, a performer renowned for her ability to conceal her identity and who just so happens to be the ‘daughter’ of the Red-Haired emperor of the sea, Shanks.

The seas’ most beloved “otherworldly” singer, Uta is set to finally unveil herself to the world at an upcoming live concert attended by Luffy and the Straw Hats – a concert which the Navy is watching closely.

Special features within the One Piece Film: Red Blu-ray include all three episodes from Uta’s Past Arc in the One Piece anime which are special episodes in the anime that lead up to the events of the One Piece Film: Red accompanied by their respective trailers and a web preview.

RELATED: Toei Animation Throws Support Behind Incorrect Belief That ‘One Piece’ Heroine Yamato Is A Transgender Man

Uta’s Past Arc kicks off with A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired’s Daughter Uta! which is a flashback of when Luffy made his first encounter with the Red-Haired pirate Shanks and his daughter Uta and the start of Luffy and Uta’s friendship.

After Shanks, Uta, and the Red-Haired Pirates depart in the second special feature episode titled A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!, Luffy vows he will be on Shanks’ ship next time. In the present day, as Uta prepares for her Elegia Island concert she declares a new genesis is about to begin.

The majority of The Captain’s Log of the Legend! ‘Red-Haired’ Shanks! is a recap episode which covers the conclusion of the Summit War of Marineford up to Shanks’ past with Luffy.

The Captain’s Log of the Legend! ‘Red-Haired’ Shanks! does consist of original scenes which connect the content seen in Uta’s Past Arc to One Piece Film: Red.

Along with these special episodes the Blu-ray will also feature “a special metallic embossed O-card.”

During it’s 2022 theatrical run, One Piece Film: Red set multiple records including being the highest-grossing release in Japan in 2022, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time worldwide, and the highest-grossing Toei Animation and One Piece title of all time.

According to The-Numbers, the film grossed $12.7 million in North America and another $149.7 million internationally for a combined global gross of $162.4 million. Box Office Mojo reports the film grossed $151.6 million in Japan alone.

The film would top Toei Animation’s previous top grosser in Dragon Ball Super: Broly by a whopping $40 million. That film grossed $122.7 million globally albeit it had a much larger North American box office of $30.3 million.

One Piece Film: Red’s Blu-ray sets sail into North America on July 11, 2023. The Blu-ray will retail for $34.98. It can currently be pre-ordered through Crunchyroll’s store.

Will you be adding this one to your collection?

NEXT: ‘One Piece’ Creator Eiichiro Oda Defends Series’ Fan Service: “Having Females Show Their Sexuality Out Of Their Own Volition Is A Much Needed Revolution For The Representation Of Heroines In Manga”