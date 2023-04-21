New ‘Burning Shores’ DLC For ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ Confirms Aloy Is Attracted To Women

As has become almost laughably predictable with Sony games in recent years, a new DLC story for Horizon Forbidden West has confirmed that series protagonist Aloy is sexually attracted to the fairer sex.

Released by developer Guerilla Games on April 19th, the Burning Shores expansion picks up an unspecified amount of time after the conclusion of the main Horizon Forbidden West campaign and finds Aloy tasked with making her way to the eponymous Burning Shores – the current name for the city of ruins that was once known as Los Angeles – to hunt down the final member of the game’s antagonistic group of thinly-veiled analogues to real-world CEOs, the Far Zenith.

Successfully making her way to the coast, Aloy is contacted by Seyka, a resident of the Burning Shores whose immediate community was accidentally stranded from the rest of their tribe due to a navigation accident.

Striking a deal that will see Aloy help Seyka take down a Zenith defense tower in exchange for the latter’s help in navigating the region, the two young women quickly set out to help each other help themselves

However, the pair soon discover that Seyka’s local community has been taken captive by Londra, the very same Zenith member Aloy was sent to track down in the first place.

Faced with Londra’s horrific plan to brainwash and enslave Seyka’s people in order to have his own personal cult of worshippers, Aloy sets out to infiltrate his base of operations and put an end to his delusions of grandeur.

Eventually, Aloy is successful in taking down Londra, in turn allowing for the remaining members of Seyka’s camp to finally leave the Burning Shores and reunite with their larger tribe.

In turn, the entire DLC campaign comes to a close with one last conversation between Aloy and Seyka.

Therein, Aloy discovers that Seyka has chosen to delay her reunion with her peoples for just a little while longer due to her own feelings of ostracization, prompting the heroine to offer her new friend some advice regarding the concept of ‘home’.

“For a long time, I hate the idea of home,” says the bow-wielding warrior. “For me it meant where I grew up. Where I wasn’t wanted.”

Turning to look Seyka, Aloy continues, “But the things is, the last few months I’ve realized that ‘home’ isn’t really a place at all. It’s more like the people I want to be with.”

“I like that,” replies Seyka, who then musters up the courage to admit to Aloy , “And, well, more and more, I’ve been thinking, I want to be with you. And I was hoping you felt the same way.”

Should the player choose to accept the feelings of Aloy’s first possible love interest throughout the entire series, the red-head will reply, “So what if I do?”, drawing a response of “I think I know how to handle it” from Seyka, who then moves in to plant a kiss on her new beau.

However, since both the playing of the Burning Shores DLC and the acceptance of Seyka’s feelings are both optional – though it should be noted that Seyka is Aloy’s first possible love interest throughout the entire series – the moment ultimately ends with the two parting ways and agreeing to keep each other in their hearts.

“I don’t know when I’m going to see you again,” laments Aloy.

“Me neither,” admits Seyka. “But no matter what happens, just don’t forget about me, okay?”

“Never” promises Aloy in return.

