J.K. Rowling Brushes Off Activists’ Calls To Boycott Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Max Series: “I’ve Taken The Precaution Of Laying In A Large Stock Of Champagne”

Ever since Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their plans to reboot the Harry Potter franchise as a live-action Max series, Twitter activists have attempted to organize a mass boycott against due to the potential involvement of the franchise’s creator, J.K. Rowling.

Officially announced on April 12th, WBD has said that the series will be “a faithful adaptation of the iconic books” which will dedicate a full season to each of the original seven books in the boy wizard’s journey.

In a statement released alongside the announcement, Rowling confirmed that she would be involved with the new series, writing, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series”.

Unsurprisingly, this news was met with backlash from Twitter activists, many of whom, such as feminist author Burçin Tetik, issued an ultimatum declaring that anyone who participated in the development of or watched the series was making a political statement against transgender individuals.

“Those who will play in the new Harry Potter series working with JK Rowling will be making a choice,” said Tetik. “A stand against trans people all over the world.”

However, it seems like the activists’ bleating is falling on deaf ears, as Rowling herself has admitted that she cares little for their disingenuous rhetoric.

Responding to the calls for a boycott on April 21st, Rowling sarcastically declared, “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show.”

She then concluded, “As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

As of this writing, Max’s Harry Potter TV series has yet to receive any sort of potential release date.

