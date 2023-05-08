‘Live A Live’ Director Takashi Tokita Hopes To Make Sequel To His Classic RPG

After nearly two decades, last year saw the classic 1994 RPG Live A Live finally make its oversea debut courtesy of an upgraded remake released for the Nintendo Switch and recently the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

As part of their publicity campaign for the remake’s April 28th release to Sony and Windows players, Square Enix recently held a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ Q&A session with original game director and remake producer Takashi Tokita.

Among such base questions that those who have already played the remake already knew the answers to, such as whether or not all the humans have disappeared in Cube’s timeline (“No”, answered the director) and if the updated release had any new endings not found in the original Super Famicom version (Again, “No”), Tokita was asked whether or not he would “ever make a sequel to Live A Live“.

Interestingly, this was the one question Tokita could not answer with a simple thumbs up or thumbs down.

Rather, when asked, Tokita looked straight at the camera placed his hands together and bowed. As he did, the chyron at the bottom of the screen read in both English and Japanese, “I hope so.”

Does Live A Live have new secrets? New endings? Steam Deck compatibility? We pitched your questions to Takashi Tokita, the original game's director and producer of the HD-2D remake, but only let him answer "yes" or "no". Live A Live is out now on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Steam! pic.twitter.com/14kY5aAtBC — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) April 29, 2023

Of course, the likelihood of Tokita receiving the green light for a sequel is truly up in the air.

While no hints of a future Live A Live project have been given by Square Enix, the remake sold (as of September 2nd, 2022) over 500,000 units – nearly double the 270,000 lifetime sales of the Super Famicom original and far from a number to scoff at.

Of course, with the publisher’s current focus being the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Remake sequels, as well as continuing work on Final Fantasy XIV, another romp through time and space is likely far from the horizon.

As of writing, the ball – or Cube – remains in Square Enix’s court.

