After Pink News Declares The Villain “A Queer Icon”, ‘Resident Evil Village’ Lead Writer Antony Johnston Confirms Lady Dimitrescu Is A Lesbian

After Pink News Declares The Villain “A Queer Icon”, ‘Resident Evil Village’ Lead Writer Antony Johnston Confirms Lady Dimitrescu Is A Lesbian

In response to a recent reading of the game’s villainous Lady Dimitrescu as a sexually ambiguous “queer icon”, the lead writer for Capcom’s Resident Evil Village has confirmed that, at least as far as he’s concerned, the giantess vampire is actually an outright lesbian

RELATED: TheGamer Praises Censorship Of Ashley’s Outfit In ‘Resident Evil 4’ Remake, Claims Original Game’s Panty Shots Encourage “Misogynistic Behaviour In Real Life”

On April 25th, in honor of ‘Lesbian Visibility Week’, the LGBT-centric news outlet Pink News published an article profiling “9 iconic video game lesbians who literally changed the game”.

“While women make up around half of gamers, they’ve long been underrepresented and forced to deal with sexist and misogynistic plots – with sapphic representation even harder to find,” the outlet’s Amelia Hansford prefaced her piece. “But things are beginning to change. To mark Lesbian Visibility Week, here are just a few of the amazingly written and memorable lesbian characters across gaming.”

Providing a brief rundown of each of her nine selections – The Last Of Us‘ Ellie, Disco Elysium’s Ruby, the Instigator, Monnmist‘s Vivien Pentreateh, Cyberpunk 2077’s Judy Alvarez, Overwatch’s Tracer, Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard (admittedly a reach, as Shepard is entirely a player avatar and not an individual character), Signalis‘ Elster, League of Legends’ Renata Glasc, and Undertales‘ Undyne – Hansford eventually closed out her piece by giving an ‘honorable mention’ to the matriarch of the eponymous Castle Dimitrescu.

RELATED: ‘Resident Evil 4’ Remake Review – Welcome Back, Mr. Kennedy

“While her sexuality is never fully clarified, Resident Evil Village’s Alcina Dimitrescu has become something of a queer icon in her own right,” she asserted “The nine-foot-tall vampire aristocrat gained a huge amount of attention following her introduction in the teaser trailer for the 2021 survival horror game and, let’s face it, you don’t get called ‘mother’ that many times without having some sapphic energy.”

“Excerpts from her various books and diaries suggest that she has little romantic interest in men and talks about the women in her life as though they are Greek statues,” recalled Hansford. “No matter her true sexuality, Dimitrescu is worth a mention because she will forever be the tall vampire lady that we queers truly need.”

However, this ambiguity regarding Lady Dimitrescu’s sexuality would soon be put to rest by Resident Evil Village lead writer, Antony Johnston.

A storied author whose past works include the original Dead Space, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, and the original graphic novel The Coldest City (which has since been adapted for the silver screen as Atomic Blonde), Johnston took to his personal Instagram roughly a week after the publication of Hansford’s article to declare, “I can’t speak for everyone else at Capcom, obv, but as far as I’m concerned the only thing about men that makes Lady D horny is their blood”.

As of writing, Capcom has not officially weighed in on the canonicty of Johnston’s post-release revealation.

NEXT: Resident Evil 4 VR Executive Producer Defends Censorship: “It’s The Year 2022 And Some Of This Stuff Doesn’t Age Well”