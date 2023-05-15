James Gunn Looking For A Superman With “Humanity” And Qualities Of “Somebody You Want to Hug” In His DCU

Superman: Legacy is in pre-production well ahead of its summer 2025 release date, which places it on schedule, but the film is still missing one critical and fairly obvious thing. James Gunn, who is writing and directing, has yet to find his Man of Steel despite rumors. With his focus on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that’s to be expected.

However, he knows what he is looking for in the All-American alien, and the key is humanity as he told Variety. “The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” he explained to the outlet’s Marc Malkin. In other words, that means the next Big Blue Boy Scout should be just that: a boy scout.

“It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug,” Gunn added. Guardians star Chris Pratt, who touts his Christian faith and has a considerable following, could fit that bill but he has aged out. “It’s not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe,” said Gunn.

James Gunn reveals what he's looking for in the next Superman at the premiere of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/GkWRmVy5Pq — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the MCU, could conversely make the jump to the DCU which is a prospect she revealed she is talking with Gunn about. “We’ve had conversations and were making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet,” she said. The actress added she has a mystery character in mind she thinks is “f-ing cool.” Lois Lane, maybe?

Pom Klementieff has had conversations with James Gunn about working in the DC Universe and has one particular character in mind. https://t.co/G3QElsKbUh pic.twitter.com/of8DPnLLUL — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Klementieff wasn’t sure if she could use the F word on a red carpet but, related to that, spoiled a little of GOTG Vol. 3 when she revealed Pratt drops the F-bomb for the first time in an MCU movie, not that we’re talking about anything new to Marvel movies. In Blade, Stephen Dorff and Wesley Snipes spouted variations of it like it was going out of style.

Pratt and Klementieff may end up bringing that energy to the DCU and challenge the MPAA in the process, but that’s anybody’s guess. A greater certainty is that Will Poulter, who brings Adam Warlock to the scene, wishes to stay put at Marvel for now, Variety uncovered, and auditioning for Superman is the furthest thing from his mind – or so he claims.

“I have not [thought about auditioning for Superman]. Not until just now,” Poulter said facetiously. “No, I’m very grateful to be in this for the period of time that I am. Grateful for that alone.” Unfortunately for this period of time in his career, it could be fleeting. Adam Warlock, who only appears sporadically in GOTG Vol. 3, has no clear future in the MCU.

What do you make of Gunn’s description of how he wants Superman portrayed?

