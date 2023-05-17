‘Renfield’ Star Nicholas Cage Teased As The Next Addition To ‘Dead By Daylight’

Developer Behaviour Interactive has teased that Renfield star Nicholas Cage will be joining Dead by Daylight.

Details are beyond scant as the teaser only gives us a look Cage’s CG render and what seems to be a map based on a movie studio. Cage himself narrates, “There is nothing more powerful than imagination. It can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you think you know.”

Players are teased that they’ll learn more on July 5th, and that’s it. The video description adds, “It’s the performance of a lifetime.”

As pure speculation, it seems all but likely Cage will be a Survivor, joining the likes of other crossover characters Ash Williams (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Leon Kennedy (Resident Evil), Cheryl Mason (Silent Hill), and other equally iconic characters. It’s unlikely he’ll play a Killer, as they tend to have a horrific or monstrous appearance.

For example, The Trickster looks human, but has a bloodied face, pale skin, and yellow eyes. The Skull Merchant is the most human looking (ignoring Albert Wesker from Resident Evil) but still appears unnerving wearing part of a gas mask, and armed with a bloody mechanical claw. Cage doesn’t appear to have any “horrific” design elements in the teaser.

Of course, the notion of Cage being a stoic Survivior, alongside another wild and unhinged Killer Cage is amusing.

The promotion doesn’t seem to be a cross-over with any of Cage’s prior films either, at least at a glance. He doesn’t resemble characters he played in films with horror or murderous elements — roles such as Renfield, Willy’s Wonderland, Prisoners of the Ghostland, to name but a few, come to mind. The use of a movie set might suggest The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but again, the teaser does not match his portrayal there.

One can only dare to imagine what Killer will join the game alongside him, or what abilities Cage will have in Dead By Daylight. However, it should be noted Chapter 28 — the next major update — appears to have leaked alongside an original Killer.

